Heavy rains that hit Pakistan damaged the ruins of Mohenjo-Daro, a World Heritage Site

Damage to Mohenjo-Daro, a World Heritage Site in Pakistan

The ruins of Mohenjo Daro, a city created more than 4,500 years ago by one of the first civilizations in history, have been damaged by the floods that have hit Pakistan since mid-June, in which more than 1,300 people have died, while the Authorities struggle to distribute aid.

“According to our initial estimates, 70% of the Mohenjo Daro ruins have been damaged”, the deputy commissioner of the southeastern district of Larkana, Tariq Manzoor Chandio, told Efe, where this archaeological site classified as a UNESCO World Heritage Site is located.

“Heavy rains resulted in damage to Mohenjo Daro, and several walls partially collapsed,” Chandio said.

Is about one of the most interesting archaeological sites in all of South Asia, literally “mound of death” in the local Sindhi language, located near the Indus River and discovered in 1992.

The source noted that the ruins have not been directly flooded by the overflow of the Kabul, Swat and Sindh rivers, but heavy rainfall in the province caused significant damage.

Private wells were rebuilt over many generations to meet the needs of a large home or neighborhood. This pit in the DK G area in Mohenjo-Daro stands like a chimney because all the surrounding earth has been removed by excavation. Source: Courtesy of Professor Jonathan Mark Kenoyer, University of Wisconsin – Madison.

WORST CATASTROPHE IN DECADES

Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has said the country will need billions of dollars to recover from the worst flooding in a decade as authorities continue to scramble to deliver aid to the 33 million affected.

Photo taken Monday of a child in a flooded area in Hyderabad, Pakistan Sept 5, 2022. REUTERS/Yasir Rajput

”The country is facing an unprecedented situation, with floods that have resulted in the loss of lives, infrastructure and crops”Sharif said in Dera Ismail Khan, in the northeastern province of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, where he went to assess the damage.

At least 1,343 people have died in Pakistan, including 18 in the last 24 hourssince the start in mid-June of one of the worst seasons of heavy rains and floods in the last 30 years in Pakistan, according to the latest data from the Pakistani National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA).

More than 30 million people in Pakistan have been affected by torrential rains and flash floods across the country. (Credit: UNHCR)

After hitting the north of the country, leaving a trail of desolation and completely flooded areas, the country’s meteorological authorities warned today that river waters are converging in the southeastern province of Sindh.

A provincial government spokesman, Murtaza Wahab, said however that the waters of Lake Manchar, the country’s largest, have begun to recede after overflows that destroyed tens of thousands of houses and forced the displacement of almost 100,000 people.

Helicopters evacuate people isolated in the mountains of the north and boats cross the flooded plains of the south: Pakistan continued to mobilize all its means on Wednesday to help the millions affected by the worst floods in its history.

”While the water begins to descend in the lake, in the next few days the water level in the different districts will also drop”he told the media.

