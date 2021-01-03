Heavy snowfall in Himachal Pradesh, 300 tourists stranded near Atal tunnel, police rescued

Heavy Snowfall in Himachal Pradesh: Himachal Pradesh Police rescued more than 300 tourists stranded near the Atal Surang in Rohtang after fresh snowfall. An official gave this information. Kullu Superintendent of Police Gaurav Singh said that some tourists had crossed the tunnel on Saturday morning but in the evening they could not find any place to stay in Lahaul due to snowfall and then they got stuck on the way while returning to Manali. Also Read – Himachal Pradesh 10th 12th Board Exam: 10th 12th Board Exam Date Announced in Himachal Pradesh, know when the exams are from

Superintendent of Police Gaurav Singh said that the Lahaul-Spiti police, in coordination with the Kullu Police, sent vehicles from the tunnel in the evening to evacuate the tourists but these vehicles were on the way due to snow and slippery road Got caught. Around 70 vehicles were deployed to evacuate tourists, including a 48-seater bus, a 24-seater police bus and a police quick response team.

The officer said that the Deputy Superintendent of Police and the Police Station Incharge of Manali were also involved in this rescue operation and later the Border Roads Organization (BRO) also got involved in rescuing tourists. He said that the rescue operation started on Saturday evening and continued even after midnight. All tourists were evacuated from the South Portal of Dhundi and Tunnel late at 12.33 pm on Saturday and were taken to safer places in Manali.

The Superintendent of Police said that a team of personnel under the leadership of the station in-charge of Manali is still engaged in rescue operations so that if a tourist is found trapped then it can be evacuated. According to the meteorological estimates, there is a possibility of snow near the tunnel in the coming days. Issuing a ‘Yellow’ warning for Himachal Pradesh, the Meteorological Department had forecast rain and snowfall in the middle and upper mountain areas between January 3 and January 5 and January 8.

The 9.02-km-long Atal Tunnel connecting Manali to the Lahaul-Spiti valley is the longest highway tunnel in the world. Tactically important, this tunnel is built in the Pir Panjal range of the Himalayas at a height of about 10,000 feet above mean sea level with ultra-modern features. In October, it was opened to the general public.