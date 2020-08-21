Heavy threat of flood in these states in next 24 hours, Meteorological Department gave this warning

new Delhi: In the next 24 hours in the country, there is a great risk of rain and floods in the area of ​​eastern Madhya Pradesh, eastern Rajasthan and the adjoining Gujarat sub-division. At the same time, there is a high risk of sudden rains and floods in the Konkan and Goa sub-divisions in the next 24 hours. The Meteorological Department has predicted more rains in Odisha, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Telangana and Gujarat. Also Read – 100 Year Old Banyan Tree: People collected donations and planted 100 year old Banyan tree, wow on social media …

The Meteorological Department has given lightening thunderstorms in Barmer, Bikaner, Jodhpur, Sriganganagar, Udaipur, Churu, Alwar, Kota, Ajmer, Dausa, Karauli, Tonk, Baran, Jaipur, Bharatpur, Bundi and Sawaimadhopur districts and surrounding areas in the next two hours. Possibility of rain. Also Read – Heavy rain alert in these 33 districts of Madhya Pradesh, rain in many areas, river-drain

High risk of flash flood for the next 24 hours over areas of East MP & adjoining areas of East Rajasthan & Gujarat Sub-division. Moderate to high risk of flash flood for next 24 hours over some areas of Konkan & Goa sub-division: Central Water Commission Official Flood Forecast pic.twitter.com/QH41OzrMxu Also Read – New initiative: No poor elderly will be hungry now, food will be available here for free … – ANI (@ANI) August 21, 2020

It rained heavily

The Indian Meteorological Department said in its bulletin on Thursday that heavy to very heavy rainfall occurred in remote areas of eastern Rajasthan and heavy rainfall in Konkan and remote areas of Goa, Telangana, Odisha, West Bengal, Sikkim and northeastern states of Assam and Meghalaya. it rained.

Life disrupted in 875 villages in 16 districts of UP

Tell that life is disturbed in 875 villages of 16 districts of Uttar Pradesh due to floods of rivers. Out of these, the contact of 578 has been cut from the other areas. State Relief Commissioner Sanjay Goyal had said on Thursday that Ambedkar Nagar, Ayodhya, Azamgarh, Bahraich, Ballia, Barabanki, Basti, Deoria, Farrukhabad in the state are flooded by the Sarada, Rapti and Ghagra rivers flowing above the danger mark. 875 villages of Gonda, Gorakhpur, Lakhimpur Kheri, Kushinagar, Pilibhit, Santakbir Nagar and Sitapur are affected. Out of these, 578 villages have been formed from the island and their connectivity has been completely cut off from other places.

Sukma district river and drain overflow of Chhattisgarh

In Chhattisgarh, normal life was affected in some parts of Sukma district of Chhattisgarh as heavy rains led to overflow of river and drainage. SDOP Sukma said, “All the arrangements at the place have been kept on standby. If the water level rises further, we will take people to another place. They are being provided food by the Gram Panchayat. “

Heavy rains disrupted life in Odisha

In Odisha, life has been disturbed due to heavy rains and houses have been damaged. Special Relief Commissioner (SRC) PK Jena said that the state received an average of 59 mm of rain since Wednesday. Officials said Nabrangpur district received the highest 130.6 mm of rainfall.