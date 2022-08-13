Héctor Herrera confessed that if it were up to him he would summon Chicharito and Carlos Vela for the National Team (Photo: Instragram/CH14_)

During the night of last August 10, the second Stars game in history among the best players in the Liga MX and Major League Soccer (MLS). For the second time in a row, American soccer players they imposed on the scoreboard by two goals to one.

Mexican soccer players who live in football in the United States, and who participated in the All-Star Game 2022 They came out to give their points of view after the result by the minimum that left a victory to the MLS team.

One of the most besieged during the night was without a doubt Hector Herrera who played a few minutes during the All-Star Game Skills Contest, after joining the ranks of the Houston Dynamo from Atlético de Madrid.

Aug 9, 2022; Saint Paul, MN, USA; MLS midfielder Emanuel Reynoso (16) of Minnesota United (left) midfielder Hector Herrera (16) of Houston Dynamo (center) and forward Jesus Ferreira (20) of FC Dallas (right) celebrate during the 2022 MLS All-Star Skills Challenge at Allianz Field. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-USA TODAY Sports

Among the most important comments left by the former Tuzos del Pachuca was when they questioned him about his preparation and football rhythm for the Qatar 2022 World Cup, however, and in that context, the MLS midfielder highlighted the participation of his compatriots, Javier Hernandez and Carlos Vela.

In an interview for SEE, the attacking midfielder who was also the captain of FC Porto was full of praise for the LA Galaxy and Los Angeles FC footballers; In addition, he did not miss the moment to share with the Mexican press that if it were up to him he would call them back to the National Team.

“They are a year or two older than me, If I were the coach of the national team, of course I would call them”remarked the 32-year-old Mexican soccer player.

Aug 10, 2022; Saint Paul, MN, USA; MLS forward Carlos Vela (11) of LAFC (left) celebrates after scoring a goal against Liga MX with defender Julian Araujo (4) of LA Galaxy and forward Javier Hernandez (14) of LA Galaxy during the first half of the 2022 MLS All-Star Game at Allianz Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Blewett-USA TODAY Sports

Later, the also naturalized Portuguese soccer player was full of praise for his Mexican nationals who live in football in the United States.

“Chicharito He is the team’s top scorer and a benchmark in the Selectionhe is a player who has played for the teams he has played for, he has scored the goals he has scored for what he is”, he remarked in relation to the former Real Madrid and Manchester United center forward.

To end, HH ceHe celebrated his reunion with the former Real Sociedad striker and said that it is in his hands to receive a call from Gerardo Martino: “Carlos candle For me, I have always said it, he is the best Mexican player from my point of view, to watch football, but well, that depends more on him, if he wants to come or not, he is here”, he pointed out. HH in an interview for TUDN.

Aug 10, 2022; Saint Paul, MN, USA; A general view of pregame activities before the 2022 MLS All-Star Game at Allianz Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Krohn-USA TODAY Sports

Given the incipient hostility that has been generated around the definition of where the best soccer league in Concacaf is located, the All Star Game has been considered by various characters as the ideal scenario to issue a verdict. In this sense, the publication sought lessen the impact of the second consecutive defeat suffered by Liga MX in the history of its direct rivalry against the MLS team.

The superiority of the representative of the league of the country of stars and stripes was noted from the first moments of the match. The MLS denoted better understanding on the pitch and they were the first to build an offensive play. After receiving a center in the heart of the area, Carlos candle He rose to finish off with his head and put his team ahead at minute 2.

The Liga MX team could not counteract the effect of the early goal despite their attempts to get closer to the rival goal. The Americans were the ones who continued to besiege the Liga MX arc, but they were unable to increase their advantage until the minute 72when Raul Ruidíaz he converted the maximum penalty and beat goalkeeper Carlos Acevedo.

