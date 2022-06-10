Héctor Herrera said goodbye to Atlético de Madrid: “I’m leaving happy”

Héctor Herrera dedicated some emotional words to Atlético de Madrid after his departure (Photo: REUTERS/Susana Vera)

Just a few weeks until Hector Herrera start your activity in Major League Soccer (MLS) with the Houston Dynamothe Mexican midfielder dedicated a emotional farewell message al Atletico Madrid after wearing his jersey for three years.

Through their official accounts on social networks, Herrera formally said goodbye to the Spanish club and ended his relationship with the colchoneros. He highlighted the joy generated by having competed with the squad of the Athletes and also dedicated some moving words to the fans who accompanied him throughout his stay in Spain.

Hector Michael He began his message with a wide thanks to the team as he described as “incredible” the seasons in which he competed with the Atletico Madrid from 2019 to 2022, from the matches in The league Until his appearances in the Champions League. This is how the 32-year-old footballer expressed it:

“It was a pleasure to belong to this great institution and compete at the highest level in La Liga and in the Champions League, thanks to each of the ‘Atleti’ fans for welcoming me and my family to this great city”.

Héctor Herrera officially said goodbye to Atlético de Madrid (Photo: Twitter/@HHerreramex)

Also HH dedicated a space to highlight the work of the coaching staff, directive, players and other members of props who were with him during his stay at Atlético de Madrid because the also Mexican national team assured that thanks to them he had a favorable reception in the team.

The youth squad from Pachuca assured that he leaves North American football “happy” since he had the opportunity to be crowned champion with the colchoneros on the 2020-2021 seasonhis most outstanding achievement as a soccer player Athletes.

“I’m leaving happy for having achieved the 11th league championship with this club, and I hope that in the coming years ‘Atleti’ continues to be as big, or even bigger, than it is now and new championships continue to arrive”.

The mattress squad gave him a commemorative shirt autographed by the entire team squad (Photo: Twitter/@Atleti)

Finally, the Zorro He confessed that he will take the passion and affection for him Athletes since he declared himself a fan of the Spanish club and although he will no longer wear the colors of the Madrid team, he assured that he will continue to support it from a distance:

“I am also leaving as a ‘mattress maker’ for life, and I am sure that at some point we will meet againI will always continue to support the team even if it is now from a distance”, he concluded.

In the game of Colchoneros against Sevilla, the club organized a ceremony to honor the race of Héctor Herrera and Luis Suárez, the two casualties of the team during the 2022 summer market. After three years at the club, HH finished his stage in Spain and will return to America.

With a hall of honor, the club said goodbye to Herrera, who will reach the MLS (Video: Twitter/@Atleti)

For this reason the club made him a hall of honor; In the company of his family, Héctor lived a “hall of honor”, once he began the ceremony, accompanied by his children and his wife, Héctor Herrera walked and hugged the soccer players with whom he spent three long years since 2019.

Furthermore, the squad mattress gave him a commemorative shirt autographed for the entire team squad. The jersey was stamped with the dorsal number 16number that always carried HH with Atletico Madrid. The club captains were in charge of delivering the diploma at that event from the Wanda Metropolitano Stadium.

“I only have words of thanks, being here has been a dream for meIt has been a pleasure to be part of this team with great players, great people from this great hobby that always received me very well. Thank you all for your support, Aúpa Atleti”, were the words with which Miguel thanked the gesture.

