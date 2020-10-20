Heeng Cultivation In India: Where asafetida cultivation is going to happen in India? After all, why is it considered a big scientific breakthrough

Heeng Cultivation In India: Asafoetida is an integral part of most Indian kitchens. Asafoetida is a type of herb found in a plant in the Himalayan mountains. Many medicinal properties are found in it. But now scientists are using this natural thing to do artificial farming. Also read – ICAR NET 2019 exam date changes, see full details here

A report has appeared in the Indian Express about this. According to this report, CSIR-Institute of Himalayan Bioresource, Palampur (IHBT) has been cultivating it in the Himalayan region of India under a mission. The first plant of asafetida has been planted in Quaring village of Lahaul Valley in Himachal Pradesh.

Significantly, asafetida is used in almost every kitchen in India. It is used extensively in Indian food. According to an estimate, India imports around 600 crore asafetida every year.

Actually, asafoetida is a sticky thing from a plant found among the mountains. People living on the mountains collect it and take it to our kitchen.

Asafoetida is most commonly found between the hills of Iran and Afghanistan. Asafoetida plant is found here in the hilly areas.

As far as India is concerned, asafoetida is not cultivated here. According to government data, India imports around 1200 tonnes of raw asafetida every year. It mainly comes from Iran, Afghanistan and Uzbekistan.

The Indian Express wrote to the ICAR that between 1963 and 1989, India once tried to cultivate asafoetida. But no report is available about this.

From 2017, there was a proposal to cultivate asafoetida. It has been imported from Iran and is under the supervision of NBPGR.

After this the seed has been sown after getting approval from the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR). Research work is going on about this since 2018.

The report says that there are many challenges in growing asafetida plant. The biggest challenge is that the seed germination rate is only one per cent. That is, when there are 100 seeds, only one of them is reported to be transformed into a plant.