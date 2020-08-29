Heer Khan case: sedition case filed against Heer Khan for making objectionable remarks on gods and goddesses

Prayagraj: A lawsuit has been registered against Sana Khan alias Heer, accused of making objectionable remarks on Hindu deities on social media, as well as various other sections. This information was given by Senior Superintendent of Police Abhishek Dixit on Friday. Also Read – Heer Khan, who made indecent remarks on Hindu gods and goddesses in police custody, Pakistan connection surfaced

In a statement issued to Media, the SSP said, "On the basis of preliminary investigation in this case, this woman has been charged with sedition and many other sections. Apart from this, the police is investigating the forums on which she was active.

He told that apart from this, the police is investigating all other aspects so that it can be found that no one was instigated by the accused woman and who are the people associated with it?

Dixit told that investigation has revealed that the accused woman had contact with some people from outside the country too, but this contact was only through social media. Based on the details of Sana Khan’s phone and call, his details on social media and the interrogation of the people around him, the police is advancing its deliberations.

It is noteworthy that in a video viral on social media, Sana Khan was arrested by the police of Khuldabad police station here on Tuesday for making indecent and vulgar remarks on Hindu deities.

Let me tell you that a Heer Khan is a U-tuber. He shared this video on YouTube’s channel ‘Black Day 5 August’. This video contained indecent remarks to Hindu deities. Mother Sita was commented on. The video also said about Ayodhya.