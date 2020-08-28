Heer Khan, Pakistan connection exposed after making vulgar remarks on Hindu deities in police custody

New Delhi Utbar Heer Khan, a resident of Nurullah Road in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh, has been arrested by the UP Police after making lewd remarks on Hindu deities. Along with arresting Heer Khan, Uttar Pradesh police also investigated Heer Khan’s mobile and computer, in which extremely objectionable documents have been found. Heer Khan’s Pakistan connection is also revealed in these documents. According to the information received, Heer Khan was also in contact with two Pakistani youths. Also Read – Prayagraj: Major action of police on former MP Atiq Ahmed, five properties seized, action will be taken on two today

In fact, the Prayagraj police had taken cognizance of the case on their own after watching inflammatory content on Hindu deities on Heer Khan's YouTube channel, after which the Prayagraj police arrested him. After this, the police also seized Heer Khan's mobile and laptop and other documents, which have revealed Pakistan's connection to Heer Khan.

According to Heer Khan's mobile records, she was in touch with some people from Pakistan through the WhatsApp. In such a situation, the police can now interrogate other people associated with Heer Khan and are busy in getting to the bottom of the case. A case of treason has been registered on Heer Khan for trying to spread intolerance in the country.

Not only this, Heer Khan has revealed in the inquiry that she used to make videos in Prayagraj, but the upload was done from Kanpur. The police is also trying to trace the members of the gang with whom Heer Khan was in contact.