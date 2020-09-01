Heer Khan used to make objectionable videos on Hindu gods, police investigating foreign connections

Prayagraj: It is being feared that YouTar Heer Khan, who has gone viral by making inflammatory and derogatory videos on Hindu deities, may have links with foreign countries. Inspector General (IG) (Prayagraj Range) K.P. According to Singh, “The police has interrogated the woman and now we are investigating her connection in the country and abroad. We found that a person named Waris is currently working in the UAE and two people from Hyderabad send him money. Two Pakistani youths have also been exposed to his contact. ” Also Read – Bhojpuri actress Monalisa crossed all limits in this video, watch the boldest video

22-year-old Heer Khan had allegedly put a 3.58-minute inflammatory video on YouTube on August 23, which went viral. Police said that the accused has uploaded 129 videos on YouTube and she has been in contact with many other people through a WhatsApp call. After the arrest of Heer Khan on 25 August, an FIR has been registered against him under Khuldabad police station under sections 153A and 505 of IPC and section 66 of Information Technology (IT) Act. Also Read – ‘We will not let anything happen’, the air force’s men descended to save their lives, people said – this is the form of God, VIDEO

The police has also added several other sections in the FIR which include creating disturbance through wrong content, sedition and section 67 of the IT Act. During interrogation, Heer Khan told the police that his maternal uncle had been the former president of Jamaat-e-Islami Hind and is currently associated with another organization. He told that his maternal uncle’s son has been an active member of the Student Islamic Organization (SIO). Also Read – Heer Khan Case: Treason case filed against Heer Khan for making objectionable remarks on deities

The IG said that in January 2020, Heer Khan alias Sana, his maternal uncle and his son had joined the protests at Mansoor Ali Park against the National Civil Register (NRC) and the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA). He told the police that a man used to help him in making videos and uploading them on YouTube.