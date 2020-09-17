Heidi Schreck’s What The Constitution Means to Me Gets Film Adaptation

Heidi Schreck’s award-winning play “What the Constitution Means to Me” will premiere on Amazon Prime Video on Oct. 16.

Marielle Heller (“A Lovely Day within the Neighborhood,” “Can You Ever Forgive Me?”) directed the filmed model of the present, which was recorded within the closing week of its Broadway run on the Helen Hayes Theater. It can debut in additional than 240 international locations and territories worldwide.

Schreck additionally inked an general take care of the streamer to create content material that can premiere completely on Prime Video.

“I’m delighted with how fantastically Mari Heller has translated Constitution to the display screen and I’m grateful to Huge Seashore and Amazon Studios for making it doable to share the present with extra individuals — particularly proper now after we can’t collect collectively in theaters,” Schreck stated in a press release. “In gentle of the second we live by means of, I’m donating a part of my proceeds from this movie to the Broadway Cares COVID Reduction Fund and to the NAACP Authorized Protection Fund’s Voting Rights 2020 Initiative.”

The play facilities on Schreck, who at fifteen years outdated earned her school tuition by successful Constitutional debate competitions. The author and performer resurrects her teen self for the play “so as to hint the profound relationship between 4 generations of ladies and the founding doc that formed their lives.” Throughout its stage run, “What the Constitution Means to Me” was named a Pulitzer Prize finalist and Schreck acquired two Tony Award nominations for Finest Play and Finest Efficiency by an Actress in a Main Position in a Play.

Schreck and Heller function govt producers on the mission, alongside Robin Schwartz, Kyle Laursen, Peter Saraf, Marc Turtletaub. The particular was produced by Huge Seashore and Defiant By Nature, Heller’s newly launched manufacturing firm. Broadway producers Diana DiMenna, Aaron Glick, and Matt Ross additionally produce the filmed model.

“Heidi Schreck is considered one of at the moment’s most related and unique voices, and ‘What the Constitution Means to Me’ delivers a viewpoint that’s equal components hilarious, heartbreaking and hopeful,” Amazon Studios’ COO and co-head of Tv Albert Cheng stated. “We’re proud to carry the award-winning Broadway present to the display screen for Prime Video and we all know that Schreck’s subsequent tasks will embody the identical intelligence and humanity.”