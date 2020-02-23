Heidi Thomas reveals where the 2020 Call the Midwife Christmas special will be set

Earlier Call the Midwife Christmas specials have taken us to such unique areas as the Outer Hebrides, West Sussex and South Africa – and now creator Heidi Thomas has revealed where she’s setting the subsequent festive episode.

And it’s someplace that will be very acquainted to followers…

“We’re staying in Poplar,” Thomas instructed RadioTimes.com at the Radio Instances Covers Social gathering.

“We aren’t going wherever chilly, we aren’t going wherever moist, we’re not going wherever far-off. It’s very a lot Poplar-based, I’m writing it at the second.

“And there will be snow and there will be tinsel and there will be timber and there will be Christmas dinner at Nonnatus Home. And past that it’s a secret!”

The final time all the characters stayed in Poplar for the complete Christmas special was in the 2017 episode, which was set throughout the exceptionally snowy and chilly winter of 1962-3.

That was adopted by a Christmas episode where a number of nuns and midwives have been summoned to the Mom Home in West Sussex (where they loved wintery walks on the seaside). And final yr, the majority of the characters packed their baggage and headed for the distant Outer Hebrides.

However this time round, everybody’s staying at dwelling – although Thomas is preserving quiet about what’s in retailer for the midwives, apart from the apparent: sure, there will be infants.

“I feel the child depend once I left my desk this morning was working at two,” she stated. “However we’ll see how I get on, as a result of I haven’t completed writing it but!”

Call the Midwife continues on Sundays at 8pm on BBC One