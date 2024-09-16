Heir to an Empire: North West’s Trust Fund and 2024 Net Worth

North West, born on June 15, 2013, in Los Angeles, California, is a young celebrity who has captured the public’s attention since birth. As the eldest child of reality TV star Kim Kardashian and rapper Kanye West, North has grown up in the spotlight, becoming a notable figure in her own right. Despite her young age, she has already made waves in the entertainment industry, showcasing her music, acting, and social media talents.

Who is North West?

North West is more than just a famous last name. At just 11 years old, she’s already carving out her own identity in the world of entertainment. Born into one of the most famous families in America, North has been in the public eye since day one.

Her first claim to fame was her unique name, which sparked widespread interest and discussion. But North quickly proved she was more than just a buzzworthy name. She’s shown a knack for fashion from a young age and is often praised for her stylish outfits. She’s also displayed musical talent, following in her father’s footsteps.

North has made several appearances on her family’s reality TV shows, giving viewers glimpses of her personality.

She’s known for her confidence, creativity, and sometimes sassy remarks that have endeared her to fans. Despite her young age, North has shown she’s comfortable in front of cameras and crowds, often stealing the show at public events.

Detail Information Full Name North West Date of Birth June 15, 2013 Age (as of 2024) 11 years old Place of Birth Los Angeles, California Parents Kim Kardashian and Kanye West Siblings Saint West, Chicago West, Psalm West Extended Family Kris Jenner (grandmother), Kourtney, Khloé, Kendall, Kylie (aunts)

Personal Life and Family

North West’s family life is anything but ordinary. As the firstborn child of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West, she’s part of one of the most famous families in the world. North has three younger siblings: Saint, Chicago, and Psalm. Her extended family includes her grandmother, Kris Jenner, and aunts, Kourtney, Khloé, Kendall, and Kylie.

North’s parents married in May 2014, about a year after her birth. However, they separated in 2021 and finalized their divorce in 2022. Despite the split, Kim and Kanye have emphasized their commitment to co-parenting their children.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by North West (@norisblackbook)

Growing up in the spotlight hasn’t always been easy. North’s parents have been open about balancing giving their children a normal childhood while being part of such a public family. North has attended Sierra Canyon School, a Los Angeles private school known for educating celebrity children.

Despite her young age, North has already experienced some significant life events. In 2015, she was baptized in the Armenian Apostolic Church in Jerusalem, honoring her Armenian heritage on her mother’s side.

Professional Career

Even though she’s still very young, North West has already dipped her toes into the entertainment industry. Her first notable appearance was in her father Kanye West’s music video for “Only One” in 2015 when she was just a toddler.

In 2023, at age 10, North made her voice acting debut in “PAW Patrol: The Mighty Movie,” voicing the character of Mini. This marked her first significant role in a big-screen production.

North’s biggest splash in the music world came in 2024 when she featured on the song “Talking / Once Again” by ¥$, a group of her father, Kanye West, and Ty Dolla Sign. The song reached number 30 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, marking North’s first entry on this prestigious music ranking.

In May 2024, North performed “I Just Can’t Wait to Be King” at a special 30th anniversary concert event for Disney’s “The Lion King” at the Hollywood Bowl. This performance showcased her singing abilities to a broad audience.

North has also announced plans for her debut album, cheekily titled “Elementary School Dropout,” a nod to her father’s album “The College Dropout.” While details about the album’s release are still unknown, it’s clear that North is serious about pursuing a music career.

Age and Physique

North West was born on June 15, 2013, and will be 11 years old in 2024. As a preteen, North is still growing and developing. Her exact height and weight aren’t public information, as it’s generally considered inappropriate to focus on such details for young children.

We can say that North is often seen in public with her parents and appears to be a healthy, active child. She’s frequently praised for her fashion sense, appearing in stylish outfits that reflect her personality and the latest trends.

It’s worth noting that discussing a child’s physical appearance in detail can be problematic. What’s more important is that North appears happy and healthy in her public appearances.

Net Worth and Earnings

While North West is still a minor and has no independent net worth, estimates of her potential future wealth are staggering. Some sources suggest her estimated net worth could range between $50 million and $375 million.

North’s potential earnings come from various sources. She has over 19 million followers on the TikTok account she shares with her mother, which opens up possibilities for brand endorsements and collaborations. Her appearances on family reality TV shows like “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” and “The Kardashians” likely contribute to her potential earnings.

Her budding music career, including her feature on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, suggests future earning potential in the music industry. Additionally, her voice acting role in “PAW Patrol: The Mighty Movie” indicates possible earnings from acting gigs.

Category Details Estimated Net Worth Between $50 million and $375 million Potential Earnings Brand endorsements, family TV appearances, music, and acting roles Future Inheritance Substantial fortune from parents’ wealth (combined net worth estimated over $2 billion)

It’s important to note that as a minor, North’s earnings are likely managed by her parents or held in trust until she reaches adulthood. Moreover, she stands to inherit a substantial fortune from her parents, whose combined net worth is estimated to be over $2 billion.

Company Details and Investments

At her young age, North West doesn’t have her own company or make her investments. However, she’s growing up in a family known for its business acumen and entrepreneurial spirit.

Kim Kardashian’s mother has several successful businesses, including KKW Beauty, SKIMS, and KKW Fragrance. Her father, Kanye West, has his Yeezy brand and has made significant investments in real estate.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Culted (@culted)

While North isn’t directly involved in these businesses, she’s likely learning about entrepreneurship from her family. In the future, she might leverage her fame and family connections to start her ventures.

As for real estate, North’s parents own several properties. While these aren’t North’s investments, they contribute to the family’s overall wealth, which North may benefit from.

Investment and Funding

Given North West’s young age, she lacks an investment portfolio or funding ventures. However, she’s growing up in a family known for its savvy investments and business deals.

Her parents, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West have made numerous investments over the years. Kim has invested in various companies and has launched several successful brands. Kanye has invested heavily in real estate and his Yeezy brand.

While North isn’t making investment decisions herself, she’s likely being exposed to discussions about business and finance. This early exposure to investing and entrepreneurship could shape her career choices and financial decisions.

It’s also worth noting that as a member of such a wealthy family, North’s future is likely financially secure. Her parents may have set up trust funds or other financial arrangements to ensure her future wealth.

Contact Details and Social Media Handles

As a minor, North West’s contact details are not publicly available for privacy and safety reasons. Her public presence is primarily managed through her parents and their teams.

North does have a presence on social media, albeit a controlled one. She shares a TikTok account with her mother, Kim Kardashian, under the handle @kimandnorth. This account has over 19 million followers and features fun videos of North and Kim.

North doesn’t have her own Instagram or Twitter accounts. Any official updates about North typically come through her parents’ social media accounts or official family channels.

Professional inquiries would likely go through her parents’ management teams or the family’s publicity representatives. The Kardashian-Jenner family is known for carefully managing its public image and media appearances, and this extends to the children in the family, including North.

It’s important to remember that North’s online presence is carefully monitored and controlled by her parents as a child in the public eye to ensure her safety and privacy.