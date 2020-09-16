Heize Signs With PSY’s Label P NATION

Heize has joined P NATION!

On September 16, P NATION revealed, “We not too long ago signed an unique contract with Heize and can proceed to keep up relationship along with her. We’re completely happy to welcome a singer-songwriter with excellent expertise and sensibility to our household. Please look ahead to the brand new music and performances we’ll create collectively.”

A supply from CJ ENM, who has labored with Heize since her debut, shared, “We’ll treasure the time we spent with Heize and cheer on her new starting. Sooner or later, we’ll collaborate with P NATION to assist Heize’s actions.”

P NATION is headed by PSY and is dwelling to Jessi, HyunA, Crush, and DAWN.

PSY personally welcomed Heize to his label with the Instagram publish under:

Wishing Heize all one of the best at her new company!

Supply (1)