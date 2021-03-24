Helen Mirren Joins ‘Shazam!’ Sequel as Main Villain

She’s performed a queen, and now she’ll be a god.

Helen Mirren has joined New Line’s DC comics adaptation “Shazam! Fury of the Gods” as Hespera, the villainous daughter of the god Atlas.

Virtually your complete workforce behind 2019’s “Shazam!” is returning for the sequel, together with stars Asher Angel (who performs teenager Billy Batson, who turns into imbued with the ability of the superhero Shazam each time he says the title) and Zachary Levi (who performs the grownup model of Billy each time he has the ability of Shazam). David F. Sandberg is directing the movie from a script by Henry Gayden. The unique earned $366 million globally.

Rachel Zegler (“West Facet Story”) can also be anticipated to affix the franchise within the sequel.

Mirren’s function is considerably mysterious, as Hespera doesn’t have a transparent equal from the DC comics. However she undoubtedly has some emotions about Shazam’s powers, which embody the stamina of her father, Atlas — as effectively as the power of Hercules, the ability of Zeus, the knowledge of Solomon, the braveness of Achilles and the velocity of Mercury.

Mirren isn’t any stranger to action-packed franchises. She’ll subsequent seem in “F9: The Quick Saga,” reprising her function as Magdalene “Queenie” Shaw, and she or he additionally performed an murderer in 2010’s “RED” and 2013’s “RED 2.” She gained an Academy Award for finest actress for taking part in Queen Elizabeth II in 2006’s “The Queen.”

“Shazam! Fury of the Gods” is about to debut in June 2023.