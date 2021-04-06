Helen Mirren to Star as Israeli Leader Golda Meir in ‘Golda’

Helen Mirren, who gained an Oscar for “The Queen,” will painting Israel’s legendary Prime Minister Golda Meir in “Golda.” The movie shall be directed by Academy Award winner Man Nattiv, and produced by BAFTA winner Michael Kuhn (“Florence Foster Jenkins,” “The Duchess”).

Embankment will characterize worldwide gross sales, with CAA Media Finance and ICM collectively dealing with the North American rights. Manufacturing is eyeing an October begin.

The screenplay – written by Nicholas Martin (“Florence Foster Jenkins”), who additionally produces – focuses on the intensely dramatic and high-stakes tasks and selections that Meir, additionally identified as the “Iron Girl of Israel,” confronted throughout the Yom Kippur Conflict.

On Oct. 6, 1973, below cowl of darkness, on Israel’s holiest day and throughout the month of Ramadan, the mixed forces of Egypt, Syria, and Jordan start a shock assault on the Sinai Peninsula and the Golan Heights. Outnumbered and outgunned, Meir confronts the fast, clear, and current hazard of a ticking timebomb that she hoped by no means to face. Surrounded, remoted, and pissed off by the infighting of her all-male cupboard, with little hope of rescue, one girl is in a race in opposition to time to save tens of millions of lives on each side of the battle.

Nattiv mentioned: “As somebody who was born throughout the Yom Kippur Conflict, I’m honored to inform this fascinating story in regards to the first and solely girl to ever lead Israel. Nicholas Martin’s good script dives into Golda’s remaining chapter as the nation faces a lethal shock assault throughout the holiest day of the yr, a core of delusional generals undermining Golda’s judgment, all of the whereas present process secret therapies for her sickness. I couldn’t be extra excited to work with the legendary [Helen Mirren] to carry this epic, emotional and sophisticated story to life.”

Nattiv gained an Academy Award along with his quick movie “Pores and skin,” which he then developed right into a full-length function starring Jamie Bell, Vera Farmiga and Danielle Macdonald. The movie was awarded the Fipresci Prize for first-time director on the 2018 Toronto Movie Competition, the place it was acquired by A24 Movies.

Mirren obtained the Academy Award for her portrayal of Elizabeth II in “The Queen.” She obtained further Oscar nominations for her roles in “Gosford Park,” “The Final Station,” and “The Insanity of King George.” Mirren will subsequent be seen in the movie “The Duke,” which debuted on the 2020 Venice Movie Competition, Common’s ninth instalment of the “Quick & Livid” franchise, “F9,” and the Amazon anthology collection “Solos.” She can be identified for current starring roles in “Lady in Gold,” “Eye in the Sky,” “The Debt,” as nicely as the “Purple” franchise.

In tv, Mirren is finest identified for her widely-acclaimed portrayals of Jane Tennison in “Prime Suspect,” and the title function in “Catherine The Nice” in the current Sky/HBO restricted collection.

Mirren is represented by CAA. Nattiv and Martin are represented by ICM Companions. Nattiv can be represented by ADD Content material Company in Israel and Cohen Gardner LLP.

Embankment’s slate consists of Florian Zeller’s “The Father,” which has obtained six Academy Award nominations, together with finest movie, and 6 BAFTA nominations. The corporate is government producing “The Unlikely Pilgrimage of Harold Fry,” starring Jim Broadbent, which they lately launched at Berlin’s EFM.