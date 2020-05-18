Helen Skelton tells Celebrity SAS staff about “scary” run-in with armed police whilst filming in Columbia

TV presenter Helen Skelton revealed throughout tonight’s episode of Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins that she was compelled to flee the Amazon River after armed Columbian policemen “charged” her boat.

In episode 5 of the navy coaching sequence, the previous Blue Peter presenter was known as into the instructors‘ workplace after failing a problem which concerned holding your breath in freezing water.

After teacher Jason ‘Cunning’ Fox requested Skelton to disclose one thing “wild and thrilling” about herself, she instructed the story.

“I as soon as went down the Amazon and our boat acquired charged by Columbian policemen with weapons and all of us needed to get on motorbikes and whip throughout city,” she mentioned.

“I used to be making a programme for teenagers’ TV,” she added.

When Cunning requested if she was scared, Skelton mentioned: “Whenever you’re younger and single and also you don’t have obligations, I feel it’s a distinct – I wasn’t scared in the identical method I’d be now.”

The 36-year-old broadcaster has taken on many daunting bodily challenges for charity all through her profession, equivalent to strolling a 150-metre tightrope at Battersea Energy Station, operating the 78-mile Namibian extremely marathon and biking to the South Pole.

In 2010, Skelton kayaked the whole size of the Amazon River for Sport Reduction, attaining two Guinness World Information.

The presenter additionally revealed that regardless of these formidable achievements, the scariest factor was giving beginning to her second youngster.

“The scariest factor I ever did was give beginning in the kitchen on my own, with my three-year-old bashing me on the pinnacle with a sword, however it’s not like you could have a selection is it,” she mentioned throughout a confessional interview.

Skelton gave beginning to her two sons with England rugby participant Richie Myler in 2015 and 2017.

She instructed the instructors that she took half on Celebrity SAS as she “wanted to do one thing to know that [she’s] good at stuff”.

“You may have children and all the pieces adjustments, and I suppose earlier than I had my children I may do what I needed and go the place I needed,” she mentioned.

She added: “I took on bits of challenges and made every kind of programmes and I simply needed to do that to see if I’ve nonetheless acquired that and might nonetheless try this.”

Simply 5 celeb recruits stay in the competitors alongside Skelton: Joey Essex, Nikki Sanderson, Lauren Steadman, Locksmith and Tony Belluw.

Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins continues subsequent Monday on Channel Four at 9pm. In the event you’re in search of extra to observe try our TV Information.