Helen Skelton tells Celebrity SAS staff about “scary” run-in with armed police whilst filming in Columbia

TV presenter Helen Skelton revealed throughout tonight’s episode of Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins that she was compelled to flee the Amazon River after armed Columbian policemen “charged” her boat.

In episode 5 of the army coaching sequence, the previous Blue Peter presenter was referred to as into the instructors‘ workplace after failing a problem which concerned holding your breath in freezing water.

After teacher Jason ‘Cunning’ Fox requested Skelton to disclose one thing “wild and thrilling” about herself, she advised the story.

“I as soon as went down the Amazon and our boat acquired charged by Columbian policemen with weapons and all of us needed to get on motorbikes and whip throughout city,” she stated.

“I used to be making a programme for youths’ TV,” she added.

When Cunning requested if she was scared, Skelton stated: “If you’re younger and single and also you don’t have tasks, I believe it’s a distinct – I wasn’t scared in the identical method I might be now.”

The 36-year-old broadcaster has taken on many daunting bodily challenges for charity all through her profession, equivalent to strolling a 150-metre tightrope at Battersea Energy Station, working the 78-mile Namibian extremely marathon and biking to the South Pole.

In 2010, Skelton kayaked the complete size of the Amazon River for Sport Reduction, reaching two Guinness World Information.

The presenter additionally revealed that regardless of these formidable achievements, the scariest factor was giving start to her second youngster.

“The scariest factor I ever did was give start in the kitchen on my own, with my three-year-old bashing me on the top with a sword, nevertheless it’s not like you could have a alternative is it,” she stated throughout a confessional interview.

Skelton gave start to her two sons with England rugby participant Richie Myler in 2015 and 2017.

She advised the instructors that she took half on Celebrity SAS as she “wanted to do one thing to know that [she’s] good at stuff”.

“You may have youngsters and the whole lot modifications, and I assume earlier than I had my youngsters I might do what I wished and go the place I wished,” she stated.

She added: “I took on bits of challenges and made every kind of programmes and I simply wished to do that to see if I’ve nonetheless acquired that and might nonetheless try this.”

Simply 5 celeb recruits stay in the competitors alongside Skelton: Joey Essex, Nikki Sanderson, Lauren Steadman, Locksmith and Tony Belluw.

Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins continues subsequent Monday on Channel Four at 9pm.