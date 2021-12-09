Helicopter crash: Shadow mourning within the local villages of Squadron Chief Kuldeep Singh and Lt Col Harjinder Singh

JaipurHelicopter crash close to Coonoor, Tamil Nadu (Helicopter crash) CDS Basic Bipin Rawat in (CDS Basic Bipin Rawat) Within the record of 13 useless together with two Rajasthan military officials Squadron Chief Kuldeep Singh (Squadron Chief Kuldeep Singh) and Lt Col Harjinder Singh (Lt. Col. Harjinder Singh) Additionally incorporated is the title of. Squadron Chief Kuldeep Singh was once at first from village Ghardana Khurd in Buhana tehsil of Jhunjhunu while, Harjinder Singh hails from Ajmer. There’s sorrow of their local villages.Additionally Learn – Bus driving force stored the lives of 30 passengers prior to his dying because of coronary heart assault

A military spokesman mentioned in Jaipur that Squadron Chief Kuldeep Singh of Rajasthan beginning and Lieutenant Colonel Harjinder Singh additionally died on this twist of fate. Harjinder Singh Ajmer and Kuldeep Singh have been citizens of Jhunjhunu district. The spokesman mentioned quoting circle of relatives resources that the final rites of Lt Col Harjinder Singh could be carried out in Delhi whilst the final rites of Squadron Chief Kuldeep Singh could be carried out in his local village right here.

Allow us to tell that on Wednesday, Leader of Protection Workforce Basic Bipin Rawat, his spouse Madhulika and 11 staff of the military died on this twist of fate.

In step with the ideas, Squadron Chief Kuldeep Singh was once at first a resident of Ghardana Khurd village of Buhana tehsil of Jhunjhunu. Circle of relatives resources mentioned that his father had retired from the Army and different contributors of his circle of relatives are living in Jaipur. Then again, a lot of his relations nonetheless are living on this village. There was once mourning within the village once the scoop of his dying was once gained.

Former Leader Minister of the state Vasundhara Raje condoled the dying of Squadron Chief Kuldeep Singh. He tweeted that within the Coonoor helicopter twist of fate, Rajasthan additionally gave its one.

Pink is misplaced. He tweeted, Squadron Chief Kuldeep Rao, resident of Ghardana Khurd in Jhunjhunu district has additionally given martyrdom on this heart-wrenching twist of fate. I salute the fantastic martyrdom of the courageous son and specific my condolences to his members of the family.

Former Deputy Leader Minister Sachin Pilot additionally paid tribute to Squadron Chief Kuldeep Singh. The native sarpanch instructed that the sq. chief Kuldeep was once married two years in the past and he used to discuss with the village on vacations. He mentioned, his father Randhir Singh is retired from the Army and recently lives in Jaipur. virtually each and every month

They retain coming to the village, while Kuldeep used to return to the village when he was once on go away.