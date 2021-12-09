Helicopter crash: Wing Commander Prithvi Singh Chauhan celebrated Rakshabandhan after 31 years with 3 sisters remaining yr, father instructed

Helicopter crash, Wing Commander Prithvi Singh Chauhan: Agra: helicopter crash (Helicopter crash) 42-year-old Wing Commander Prithvi Singh Chauhan become the sufferer of (Wing Commander Prithvi Singh Chauhan) place of abode of Agra (AGRA) A wave of mourning has unfold in India and a lot of persons are achieving their houses to console their households. Wing Commander Prithvi Singh Chauhan’s father instructed that the son had celebrated Rakshabandhan after 31 years together with his 3 sisters remaining yr, however his elder sister may just now not come on Rakshabandhan as a result of she lives in Mumbai.Additionally Learn – Helicopter crash: Shadow mourning within the local villages of Squadron Chief Kuldeep Singh and Lt Col Harjinder Singh

Leader of Protection Team of workers Common Bipin Rawat, his spouse and 11 others have died in an Air Pressure helicopter crash in Coonoor, Tamil Nadu. Wing Commander Chauhan may be a few of the useless. Allow us to tell that within the listing of 13 useless within the helicopter crash, two senior military officials from Rajasthan, Squadron Chief Kuldeep Singh of Rajasthan. (Squadron Chief Kuldeep Singh) and Lt Col Harjinder Singh (Lt. Col. Harjinder Singh) also are. Additionally Learn – Madhulika Rawat had an excessively stunning space in Shahdol, see particular footage of her and circle of relatives

The circle of relatives had moved from Gwalior in Madhya Pradesh to Agra in 2006.

On receiving details about the demise of Wing Commander Chauhan within the coincidence, his relations and neighbors reached his place of abode in Saran Nagar in Dayal Bagh right here. Wing Commander Chauhan’s circle of relatives moved from Gwalior in Madhya Pradesh to Agra in 2006 and his father Surendra Singh (74) began a bakery right here. Surendra Singh stated, we were given details about the premature demise of our son from information channels. Alternatively, we didn’t obtain any professional affirmation of this information on Wednesday from the Air Pressure officers or the Agra management. Additionally Learn – CDS Bipin Rawat Ka Video: This video of Common Bipin Rawat goes viral, eyes gets wet after seeing this

After 31 years, he celebrated Rakshabandhan together with his 3 sisters remaining yr.

Remembering his son, Surendra Singh stated, “He used to take our neatly being. She celebrated Rakshabandhan after 31 years together with her 3 sisters remaining yr, however her elder sister may just now not come on Rakshabandhan as she lives in Mumbai.

The elder daughter attempted to touch Prithvi over telephone after seeing this information on TV.

Surendra Singh instructed that his eldest daughter attempted to touch Prithvi over telephone after seeing this information on TV. He stated, my daughter instructed that Prithvi’s telephone was once switched off. He then known as up Prithvi’s spouse Kamini Singh, who permitted the tragic information.

Wing Commander Chauhan took time to look the mum within the sanatorium

Prithvi Singh Chauhan was once the youngest of 5 siblings. He stated, “I spoke to Prithvi three-four days in the past. His mom’s eyesight has transform vulnerable and Prithvi took time to check out his mom on the military sanatorium.

Studied in Rewa Sainik Faculty, left 12 yr previous daughter and 9 yr previous son

Wing Commander Chauhan’s oldsters instructed that their son studied in Sainik Faculty in Rewa, Madhya Pradesh. He joined the Indian Air Pressure in Hyderabad in 2000 and was once lately posted on the Indian Air Pressure Station in Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu. Prithvi was once married in 2007 to Kamini Singh, a resident of Vrindavan. They have got 12-year-old daughter Aaradhya and nine-year-old son Aviraj. MP from Agra and Union Minister of State for Regulation SP Singh Baghel additionally consoled his circle of relatives via achieving Wing Commander Chauhan’s space at 2 pm on Wednesday.