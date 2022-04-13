Hell is Us announced with trailer: action and adventure in a world with great swords made in Unreal Engine 5

A veteran of Deus Ex and Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy leads this development of Nacon and Rogue Factor.

Nacon Games Y Rogue Factor (Necromunda: Underhive Wars) have shared today the first trailer for Hell is Usa third-person action-adventure video game set in a semi-open world where the main character sets out to learn more about his past in a country devastated by civil war. It will arrive in 2023 on PC, PS5 and Xbox Series X | S and bet on Unreal Engine 5 graphics engine.

The project has been several years in development, and has Jonathan Jacques-Belletête as creative director, with credits Deus Ex: Human Revolution, Deus Ex: Mankind Divided and, more recently, the great Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy.

Our goal is to bring back the true adventure and exploration Jacques-BelleteteHell is Us is quite strong in its setting, as can be seen in the first images published by those responsible, showing giant swords and a disturbing world that possibly nobody would like to spend a vacation. More in detail, rogue Factor explains that HiU bets on a new genre where players explore environments to find information on their own. “Our goal is to bring back true adventure and exploration,” explains Jonathan Jacques-Belletête “There is no need for a detailed quest log or a precise waypoint on the map; we want players to feel the thrill of adventure, guided by their feelings and instincts”.

The production takes the player to a land where supernatural creatures resembling ancient tombstones and monuments from the region have emerged in a phenomenon known as “the Calamity”. Only the player, armed for the occasion, will be able to defeat these beings in one of the most ambitious projects in the history of Nacon.

More about: Hell is Us, Rogue Factor and Nacon Games.