Hellblade 2 and its obsession with realism: they promise great precision in their bird poop

The presence of numerous birds in the adventure will be noted in the video game through their droppings.

How realistic will Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2 be? Given the enormous technical ambition shown so far in the materials shared by those responsible, we are facing a more than respectable question, and Ninja Theory wants to feed it with each clip that it shares on networks. The latter a demonstration of how accurate the accumulation of guanoor bird droppings, in the adventure.

”Achieve a high level of realism from the reference material is very important to us. That even includes the presence of location-accurate bird poop,” we can read in a message shared via Twitter.

Although the quality of the video does not allow us to observe the example of Ninja Theory, we do sense the ingenuity of development on the part of the developers to make it possible. Given the setting between rocky cliffs in Iceland that Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2 bets on, it is clear that this detail is not minor, and beyond realism it will allow the user to have a more immersive gaming experience.

At the moment, what remains elusive to us is the release date of the adventure Although Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2 was the title chosen by Microsoft to present Xbox Series X at The Game Awards 2019, it has not yet been specified when a game that will leave the first Hellblade as indie will arrive in stores. Still, there is hope that it can arrive in 2023 on PC and Xbox Series X|S.

Speaking of realism obsession, another video game that took this ambition to another level was Red Dead Redemption 2 and the behavior of horses.

