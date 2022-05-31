Hellblade 2 impresses with a new behind-the-scenes video: its giant is “big, but believable”

The exclusive development of Ninja Theory for Microsoft continues its course to know its release date.

Although it accompanied the presentation of Xbox Series X at The Game Awards 2019, we still do not have a release date for Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II, the continuation of one of the best narrative action and adventure video games of recent years. That does not mean that those responsible continue to work firmly on its development, letting us see the motion capture of its gigante in a recent video.

Under the title of ‘Big, but believable’, Ninja Theory briefly explains to us how in the creative direction of the video game they were very clear about what a being of such dimensions should look like in Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II, which is why they put on the suit for the occasion and starred in situ the scene that gave so much to talk about in the gameplay shared by the exclusive PC and Xbox Series X|S in 2021.

This making of only makes us want to know more about the production, which already left us with new hyper-realistic images to welcome the new year. The long work behind the project is being well invested, and Ninja Theory wanted to make it clear that Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II will be well polished, enough to make Hellblade look like an indie game. “The goal with Hellblade 2 is not to perfect it, but to create an experience that feels more believable and more refined.”

With Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II, players will be able to continue Senua’s journey through myth and madness in an installment developed with Unreal Engine 5. Without a release date, it may be the great Microsoft exclusive in the second half of the year once Starfield has been delayed, although there have been no clues in this regard yet. You can delve deeper into the project by reading the trailer for Senua’s Sacrifice to Hellblade 2.

