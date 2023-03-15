Hellbound Season 2 Expected Release Date: Is It Renewed For Another Season?

Hellbound belongs to those shows that pull you in right away with its first scene, just as the characters are dragged to hell by cruel demons who kill anyone who has been sentenced to death by “angels.”

But what’s most important is that the supernatural horror fades quickly without losing any of the initial dread. Instead, the focus shifts to how these religious visits affect Korean society as a whole, with the kind of twists you’d expect from Yeon Sang-ho, who also wrote Train to Busan and made this movie. After the shocking ending, you might be wondering what comes next for Netflix’s next big Korean hit. But don’t worry, we’ll take care of you. Join us at Digital Spy as we go to Hell to find out everything you want to know about season two of Hellbound on Netflix.

Hellbound Season 2 Renewal Status

Even though Hellbound had a lot of viewers and good reviews, it took Netflix a whole year to renew it. Given that the streamer likes to cancel shows early, it looked like Hellbound might not be going anywhere. But the show’s creator was interested in making another season as early as November of last year after he talked about how great it was to work on Hellbound for the streamer.

Yeon Sang-ho told Variety, “I will say that it’s true, and it was a lot of fun for me to work with Netflix.” “They agreed with and understood my creative vision, but they also made it so I didn’t have to think about any other issues besides my creativity, like how or when to release the series or how to get it to people.”

Hellbound Season 2 Cast

The characters in Netflix’s “Hellbound” are very different from each other.

Some people become fanatical about the mysterious beings from other worlds, while others try to weaken the power of the cult organization. Jin Kyeong-hoon (Yang Ik-june), Bae Young-jae (Park Jeong-min), Song So-hyun (Won Jin-ah), Min Hye-jin (Kim Hyun-joo), and Jeong Jin-soo would all be good choices for a second season of “Hellbound” because they all bring something different to the table (Yoo Ah-in). Of course, the demons need a lot of fresh blood to eat, so “Hellbound” Season 2 will also feature a lot of new characters.

What to expect from Hellbound Season 2

In the last episode of Hellbound’s first season, So-hyun and Young-jae try to fight off three Hell Beasts to protect their newborn baby Toughie, but they can’t. As people in the compound watch, the couple forms a human shield around Toughie in a last-ditch attempt to save their baby.

As the Hell Beasts disappear into the night, it looks like all three of them have turned to ash. But then, a faint cry can be heard: Toughie has survived, which surprises self-proclaimed messiah Dong-wook, who jumps into activity to finish the decree. Just as Dong-wook is about to jump, the Hell Beasts show up again and kill him. But the whole thing is caught on video, and both the police and members of New Truth seem to start doubting the cult’s beliefs and goals. Yoo-Ji is then caught and taken away, and the members of New Truth stop looking for Hye-jin.

Near the place where the first public protest happened almost four years ago, Jeong-remains ja’s are kept in a glass box as a sort of museum exhibit. Then, though, her burned body starts to glow, and she comes back to life. Season 2 might be about how suddenly people who were sent to hell come back, starting with Jeong-ja. Since Kim Sung-cheol (Arthdal Chronicles, Hospital Playlist, and Vincenzo) has been cast to play Jinsu, who was played by Yoo Ah-in before he died, it’s likely that he will also come back from the dead.

Also, there’s Toughie, who lived through a decree because his parents, Young-jae and So-hyun, died in his place. This makes people wonder what the decrees really mean and what will happen to New Truth now that their ideology seems to be falling apart.

Hellbound Season 2 Trailer

We don’t have a trailer for Hellbound season 2, and we probably won’t get one for a while. Even if the season gets the go-ahead, it still has to be filmed and put on Netflix’s schedule. That might take a long time. In September 2021, less than two months before the movie came out, the first trailer for Hellbound came out. This time, Netflix could make the promotion last longer, or it could just leave us hanging until it’s time to go. We’ll have to see what happens with that.

Hellbound Season 2 Release Date

Netflix has not said when exactly season 2 of Hellbound will be out. South Korean news site Edaily said that filming for the second season of the show would start this summer, but Netflix has not yet confirmed this. At the same time, series creator and director Yeon Sang-oh have a full schedule for 2023, with several Netflix projects already in the works.