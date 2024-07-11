Hellboy: The Crooked Man Release Date, Cast, Storyline, Trailer Release, And Everything You Need to Know

The Hellboy franchise is set to return with a brand new live-action film, “Hellboy: The Crooked Man.” After the mixed reception to the 2019 Hellboy reboot, fans have been eager to see the big red demon-turned-hero back on the big screen. This upcoming installment promises to take the character in a darker, more horror-tinged direction, harkening back to the gothic roots of Mike Mignola’s beloved comic book series. With an intriguing premise, a talented new lead actor, and a seasoned horror director at the helm, “Hellboy: The Crooked Man” could be just the revitalization the franchise needs.

Hellboy: The Crooked Man Release Date:

As of now, an official release date for “Hellboy: The Crooked Man” has not been announced. The film is currently in post-production, with production having wrapped in May 2023. Given the typical timeline for a major comic book adaptation, we can likely expect to see the film hit theaters sometime in 2024. The distributor, Ketchup Entertainment, has not provided a specific release window, but the spooky, Halloween-friendly setting of the story suggests the movie will probably aim for an autumn 2024 debut. Fans will have to stay tuned for more concrete details on when they can see the next chapter in Hellboy’s cinematic adventures.

Hellboy: The Crooked Man Storyline:

“Hellboy: The Crooked Man” will adapt the 2008 Hellboy comic miniseries of the same name, written by Mike Mignola and illustrated by Richard Corben. Set in the 1950s, the story follows Hellboy and a rookie BPRD (Bureau for Paranormal Research and Defense) agent as they become stranded in the rural Appalachian mountains. There, they discover a small community plagued by witches, led by a mysterious local figure known as the Crooked Man. This entity has a troubling connection to Hellboy’s past, setting the stage for a chilling supernatural adventure.

According to Mignola, “The Crooked Man” was chosen as the basis for this new film because it represented a more grounded, intimate tale compared to the world-saving stakes of previous Hellboy stories. “For years, we’ve been saying, if you’re going to make a Hellboy movie, make it small,” Mignola said. “And the perfect story to do that with is my personal favorite, The Crooked Man.” By focusing on a smaller, folk horror-infused narrative, the filmmakers aim to deliver a Hellboy experience that is more unsettling and character-driven than the blockbuster-style adventures seen before.

Hellboy: The Crooked Man Cast:

Leading the cast of “Hellboy: The Crooked Man” is Jack Kesy as the titular character. Kesy, known for roles in films like “Deadpool 2” and “12 Strong,” takes over the Hellboy mantle from previous actors Ron Perlman and David Harbour. The producers have praised Kesy’s ability to inhabit the moody, darker tone they’re aiming for with this iteration of Hellboy.

Joining Kesy are Jefferson White as BPRD agent Tom Ferrell, Adeline Rudolph as Ferrell’s partner Bobbie Jo Song, Joseph Marcell as Reverend Nathaniel Armstrong Watts, Leah McNamara as Effie Kolb, Hannah Margetson as Cora Fisher, and Martin Bassindale as the villainous Crooked Man. Bassindale will also portray a young version of Professor Trevor “Broom” Bruttenholm, Hellboy’s adoptive father and the founder of the BPRD.

Hellboy: The Crooked Man Creators Team:

Bringing “Hellboy: The Crooked Man” to life is a talented creative team led by director Brian Taylor. Taylor, known for the hyperkinetic “Crank” films as well as “Ghost Rider: Spirit of Vengeance,” has expressed a deep passion for the Hellboy character and comics. He’s aiming to deliver a version that fully embraces the horror elements of Mignola’s source material.

Taylor co-wrote the screenplay alongside Mignola and frequent Hellboy collaborator Christopher Golden. This trio has worked to faithfully adapt the “Crooked Man” comic, while also potentially expanding the mythology in new directions. Producer Mike Richardson, the founder of Dark Horse Comics which publishes Hellboy, is also on board to help shepherd the project.

Other producers include Jeff Greenstein, Jonathan Yunger, Les Weldon, Robert Van Norden, and Yariv Lerner. The film is a co-production between Millennium Media, Dark Horse Entertainment, Nu Boyana Film Studios, and Campbell Grobman Films, with distribution handled by Ketchup Entertainment.

Where to Watch Hellboy: The Crooked Man?

Details on the release strategy for “Hellboy: The Crooked Man” are still scarce, but based on the franchise’s history, it’s likely the film will receive a traditional theatrical release. The previous two live-action Hellboy movies, Guillermo del Toro’s 2004 original and the 2019 reboot, both premiered in cinemas before later becoming available on home media and streaming platforms.

Given that Ketchup Entertainment, an independent distribution company, has acquired the rights to “Hellboy: The Crooked Man,” a theatrical run seems like the most probable path forward. However, in the current entertainment landscape, a hybrid release model with both theatrical and streaming components shouldn’t be ruled out entirely. Fans will have to stay tuned for more details on where and how they’ll be able to experience the next chapter of Hellboy’s adventures.

Hellboy: The Crooked Man Trailer Release Date:

The first official teaser trailer for “Hellboy: The Crooked Man” was released on July 1, 2024, offering fans their first glimpse at the film. The brief, one-minute-long preview emphasizes the movie’s spooky, folk horror tone, teasing the Crooked Man’s menacing presence and Hellboy’s supernatural battles.

While the trailer doesn’t reveal too much about the film’s specific plot, it does showcase the impressive practical creature effects and gritty visual style that director Brian Taylor is bringing to the table. The trailer’s release suggests that the full marketing campaign for “Hellboy: The Crooked Man” is ramping up, and we can likely expect to see more footage and promotional materials in the coming months as the 2024 release date approaches.

Hellboy: The Crooked Man Final Words:

With its focus on a more intimate, horror-tinged Hellboy story, “Hellboy: The Crooked Man” represents an exciting new chapter for the character on the big screen. By adapting one of the comic series’ most acclaimed storylines and assembling a talented creative team, the filmmakers are poised to deliver a Hellboy experience that honors the source material’s gothic spirit while potentially introducing the character to a new generation of fans.

The casting of Jack Kesy as the lead role is a particularly intriguing choice, as the actor has the ability to capture Hellboy’s brooding heroism and demonic power. Coupled with Brian Taylor’s horror sensibilities, “Hellboy: The Crooked Man” has the potential to offer a fresh, unsettling take on the character that sets it apart from previous adaptations.

While the franchise’s cinematic future remains uncertain, this new film presents an opportunity to reignite interest and showcase the full breadth of Mignola’s imaginative Hellboy mythology. For devoted fans and newcomers alike, “Hellboy: The Crooked Man” promises to be a uniquely thrilling and chilling adventure worth checking out when it arrives in theaters in 2024.