Helldivers 2 on PS5 seems real and its announcement could be imminent after the leak of a trailer

Arrowhead Game Studios’ shooter was one of the few PlayStation video games released on PC.

It looks like a new video game has been leaked ahead of time. For a few minutes, yesterday users were able to see in networks a short preview of a trailer of Helldivers 2, the new installment of a cooperative twin stick shooter signed by Arrowhead Game Studios under PlayStation edition also available on PC.

Not much is known about this development, but the video let us see its world in a mix of gameplay and cinematics built under the game’s graphics engine. captured on PS5, also showing the PlayStation Studios logo at the beginning. Two phrases are also heard where the viewer is prepared for a threat.

All this makes us speculate on a more than close presentation of the title, although the non-presence of the Japanese company at Gamescom 2022 is a handicap.

Helldivers premiered in 2015 to positive reviewsFrom PC Gamer they point out that this is not the first leak related to the video game. The famous GeForce Now leak already included the shooter among its predictions. But at the moment none of the agents involved in its development has spoken. Helldivers arrived in 2015 on PS4, PS3 and PS Vita, with a subsequent release on PC that made it, until the barrage of recent releases with Days Gone and Horizon: Zero Dawn in the lead, one of the few releases distributed in compatible by part of the hardware manufacturer.

If you want to prepare yourself for this announcement, you can take a look at the review of Helldivers in 3DJuegos that said in its conclusions: “there are few better ways to have fun with our friends right now old school style“.

