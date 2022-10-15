Hellena Taylor explains that she doesn’t play in Bayonetta 3 because of the money offered and asks to boycott the game, Kamiya responds

Bayonetta voice actress Hellena Taylor has stated that she did not reprise the role for Bayonetta 3 because they only offered him $4,000 for doing it Furthermore, he has asked fans to boycott the game and donate that money to charity instead.

Taylor went to Twitter to share some videos of her speaking on camera and sharing her side of the story following the announcement that Mass Effect’s Jennifer Hale would replace her in Bayonetta 3. Taylor has voiced the character from the original game, and she couldn’t keep quiet after how they treated herdepending on your version.

“The Bayonetta franchise grossed approximately $450 million, and that’s not including merchandise,” Taylor began. “As an actress, I trained for a total of seven and a half years: three years at the London Academy of Music and Dramatic Art Lambda with voiceover teacher Barbara Berkery, and four and a half years with the legendary Larry Moss in Los Angeles. And how much did they think this was worth? What did they offer to pay me? The final offer to do the whole game as a lump sum purchase was $4,000.”

“This is an insult to me. The amount of time it took me to work on my talent, and all that I have given to this game and to the fans. I ask the fans to boycott this game and instead spend the money that would have been spent on this game by donating it to charity. He didn’t want the world. He wasn’t asking too much. He was just asking for a decent, living wage. What they did was legal, but it was immoral.”

She went on to share that many know she is “more of a lover than a fighter,” and that many may not see her as Bayonetta in real life. However, she has realized that She’s more like the character than I thought..

“I understand that boycotting this game is a personal choice and there are those who won’t, and that’s fine. But, if you’re someone who cares about people, who cares about the world around you, who cares who’s out harmed by these financial decisions, then I urge you to boycott this game,” Taylor said. “I decided to do it to stand in solidarity with the people around the world who are not getting paid properly for their talent.”

“The big fish take the cake and leave us the rotten crumbs. Right now in England there are nurses who go to food banks to feed their children. This is not right, this is not acceptable. It has an impact on the mental health. Because of it, I suffered from depression and anxiety. I was worried about being on the streets. It terrified me so much that I was once suicidal.”

“I’m not afraid of the non-disclosure agreement, I can’t even afford a car. What are you going to do, take my clothes off? Good luck. Bayonetta always stands up for those with less power, and stands up for what’s right, and in doing so , You are with her”.

In her third video, Taylor shared that had to re-audition for the role, since “sometimes voices change over time”, and it passed with “success”. After hearing her, they sent her an “insulting offer”. In response, she wrote to Bayonetta 3 executive director Hideki Kamiya to ask “what I’m worth.”

“So I got a friend who has been in business in Japan to write to him in Japanese,” Taylor said. “I know you read it, because I got a reply! I got a reply saying ‘You really value your contribution to the game and the fans really want me to express that, and the memory of me being known as Bayonetta is a memory I cherish.” with lots of love.’ So I thought, ‘Great! Thank God.’ That’s when they offered me $4,000. And Platinum had the nerve to say that she was busy, that she couldn’t make it work with Miss Taylor’s schedule. Well, she had nothing but time.”

Taylor spoke then about replacing Hale and said that, while he wishes her well, “you have no right to say it’s Bayonetta.”

“Now they have a new girl voicing her, and I love the actors and I wish her all the joy in the world and all the jobs, but she has no right to say it’s Bayonetta,” Taylor said. “You have no right to sign products like Bayonetta. Just like I have the right to sign as Eva Green, even if it was her parrot in The Golden Compass. That betrayal is hers, and hers alone. They’ll probably try to do a spin-off with Jen, either.” you believe it”.



Shortly after, Hideki Kamiya I have answered to these accusations with a brief tweet in which he says: “Sad and deplorable attitude of falsehood. That’s all I can say now. By the way, BEWARE OF MY RULES”.

We will update this story as it develops.