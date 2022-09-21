Hello Neighbor 2 dates the release of a demo on PC that will act as a standalone experience

This first test, which will be available on Steam on September 20, will give us an idea of ​​what the game is like.

If you enjoyed Hello Neighbor, chances are you want to stay on top of all the Hello Neighbor 2 news. After all, the team at Tiny Build Games has improved their familiar Hello Neighbor 2 experience. stealth and terror to incorporate a more advanced Artificial Intelligence, a plot that takes place in an open world and, of course, many mysteries to resolve.

Hello Neighbor 2 demo will be available on Steam on September 20There are still a few months left to put our investigation (and escape) abilities to the test through the adventure of Hello Neighbor 2, but the development studio invites us to test its demo to get a clearer idea of ​​the game. Because this first test, which will be available for PC via Steam on September 20will act as a independent experience which, while not gutting the story of the base title, helps us understand the most basic.

Hello Neighbor 2 follows in the footsteps of the first installment by presenting an adventure in which we must flee from a creature while trying to unravel the enigmas that surround it. The title, which places its plot after the events that occurred in the prequel, offers a gameplay that is especially based on the resolution of mysteries and the constant escape.

If you try this demo and want to know more about Hello Neighbor 2, just let me remind you that the full game will be available for PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One y Xbox Series starting next 6th of December. In addition, it is important to note that the Tiny Build Games title will land on Xbox Game Pass at launch, so we have more reasons to follow this indie closely.

