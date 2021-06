Hello Singari is the most recent Tamil song album sung by way of GV Prakash Kumar. The tune was once composed by way of Arul Raj and Vilva. Directed by way of Vilva, the tune options Sriram of Micset status, Ananya Rao, and Apoorva S Rao. The tune will probably be launched on Micset and Sound Youtube channels. Hello singari tune lyrics had been penned by way of Ku Karthik. Keep tuned with Newsbugz for Hello Singari tune complete video, teaser and poster updates.