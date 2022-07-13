Hellpoint, the dark sci-fi souls-like, delays its launch on Xbox Series

The authors confirm that this decision does not affect the release of the Blue Sun DLC, which was released today.

There are not a few players who enjoy a good combination of souls-like and science fiction, so it is not a surprise that Hellpoint has caught the attention of a good handful of users. The title came to PC, PS4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch back in 2020but its authors have been working to give us a version of new generation. However, there is bad news for those who were waiting for an Xbox Series release date.

Currently, we expect to release the Xbox Series version in a week or two.Cradle GamesAnd it is that Cradle Games, developer in charge of the game, has published a statement confirming the delay of Hellpoint on Xbox Seriesscheduled for release today, July 12: “This version of the base game will be slightly delayed due to technical specifications on the platform. Currently, we hope to release it in a week or two. Keep your eyes open for announcements.”

Although there is no doubt that the news will discourage some users, from Cradle Games they assure that this does not affect the new Hellpoint DLC that is released today on consoles and PC: “This delay will not have any impact on the release of the DLC Blue Sun. If you’re an Xbox Series owner, you’ll be able to play the add-on, as planned, using backwards compatibility and the Microsoft Smart Delivery feature. Additionally, Hellpoint game saves on Xbox One will be compatible with Xbox Series.”

In this way, we will have to wait a little longer to enjoy the benefits of Hellpoint on Xbox Series. It should be noted that this is not the first time that the title has been delayed, since the coronavirus pandemic coronavirus made Cradle Games’ job extremely difficult. If the proposal has piqued your curiosity, keep in mind that Hellpoint has a sequel that you can play for free on Steam.

