Hellraiser TV series in the works from Halloween director David Gordon Green

A Hellraiser TV series is reportedly being developed at HBO, with Halloween director David Gordon Green at present hooked up to direct.

In accordance with Deadline, the series – which doesn’t but have an official title – shall be penned by Mark Verheiden (Battlestar Galactica, Daredevil, Heroes) and Michael Dougherty (X-Males United, Godzilla: King of the Monsters, Trick r’ Deal with), although no casting bulletins have been made to date.

The series is predicated on the in style Hellraiser horror movie series, itself based mostly on Clive Barker’s novella The Hellbound Hearts.

The unique Hellraiser movie was launched in 1987, with the franchise now consisting of ten movies in addition to spin-off literature together with books, comedian books and graphic novels.

The brand new present is reportedly not meant as a remake, however will as a substitute tie into the franchise’s current mythology, with legendary villain Pinhead anticipated to make an look.

In the meantime, an extra Hellraiser movie can also be at present in growth, though it’s not believed that that is associated to the new series.

