Hellsing live-action movie coming to Amazon with John Wick screenwriter

Franchise writer John Wick, Derek Kolstad, is working with Amazon Studios to develop a new Hellsing live action movie.

Deadline comments that The iconic Japanese manga series Hellsing will get a live-action film adaptation, with Kolstad involved as a screenwriter and producer. The other producers on the project include Brian Kavanaugh-Jones and Fred Berger of Automatik, Mike Callaghan and Reuben Liber of Ranger 7 Films and Jason Lust of Soluble Fish Productions.

Hellsing is an action horror manga series written and illustrated by Kouta Hirano and published by Shōnen Gahōsha.. It began in 1997 and continued through 2008, with volumes that delved into the story of Alucard, a powerful vampire linked to the mysterious Hellsing Organization, who fights vampires, demons, and other supernatural threats.

Image property of: Kouta Hirano / Shōnen Gahōsha

“Ever since my brother introduced me to the Hellsing manga and anime a few years ago, I’ve been obsessed with adapting it.“says Kosltad, referring to the new project.”And when Mike Callaghan and his team managed to secure the rights to partner with Brian Kavanaugh-Jones and Amazon, damn, it’s like a dream.“.

“I’ve always loved the vampire genre, especially when a creator can put their own unique spin on it, so when Derek introduced me to Alucard and the Hellsing Organization, I knew we had something special on our hands.“Callaghan adds.”Kouta Hirano’s gonzo reinvention of the Dracula-Van Helsing mythology is an exciting and quirky mix of action and horror unlike anything we’ve ever seen before. We are incredibly excited to partner with Brian and Fred at Automatik and have Amazon on board to help us bring Hellsing’s wit and craziness to life on screen. “

In addition to bringing Alucard to the screen, Kolstad recently wrote the upcoming action thriller Nobody, starring Bob Odenkirk, and appeared on the writing team for Marvel’s Falcon and the Winter Soldier series, which is coming to Disney + on September 19. March.