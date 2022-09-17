Hellsinger, lasts less than a concert night and leaves you just as euphoric

I must admit I started writing this review a little later than I would have liked – it’s that time of year when so much is coming out, it makes you wonder what E3 is for. Be that as it may, the good part that all the media have already published their reviews is that I can contrast opinions before getting down to work. In social networks, Metal: Hellsinger accounts share an image with quotes and notes of the specialized critic (what we usually call accolades in the middle) filled with nines and four stars. On Steam, he has an average approval rating of 97% in user reviews. From the perspective of a humble servant, I would not give it such a high grade anyway; but since I am lucky enough to have gotten rid of numerical evaluations for a long time, I will limit myself to telling you: it is very cool in general, and I would say that it is worth it.

If you are attentive to 3DJuegos PC, you may remember that a few weeks ago I shared some impressions of the title that concerns us. That article was titled “I’ve been repeating the tutorial for this rhythmic DOOM for almost 6 hours, just because of how fun it is and the great artists behind it”, with a special emphasis on the fun factor. I can’t remember any press demo that has hooked me that much, and that’s to blame for the fantastic scoring system that’s in place at every level of the campaign. If you have a modicum of interest in the Leaderboards online, friend, I feel sorry for you and even more so for your responsibilities of adult life; It is a sink of hours that go quite comfortably, it must be said. And what happens to those who spend Olympics of that? Well, we’ll get to that.

For those less familiar with the subject, Metal: Hellsinger is a boomer shooter rhythmic. In a nutshell, it’s DOOM—a game as violent and explosive as its flagship music genre, forcing you into the heat of battle quickly switching weapons and commanding executions whenever you need to heal. It’s set in hell, too… it has undeniable thematic parallels. Differences? Well, the importance of sound in action, of course. And I’m not talking about how well Mick Gordon modulated All they fear is you to fit it into the latest Slayer adventures, no. In that sense, it should rather be compared to BPM: Bullets Per Minute or the still-unreleased Gun Jam, both with their own records on Steam. The idea, basically, is to coordinate your shootoutsfeints, reloads and “ultis” with the beats of the music.

But I’ll take the liberty of also stating that if The Outsiders has nailed anything, it’s taking all those things and making them 100% their own, functional and independent. It doesn’t matter that other games have done similar things in the past, because after a few minutes of Metal: Hellsinger it’s crystal clear that one has to think and act differently here; neither more nor less than where the grace of this title lies. The enthusiastic DOOM player programs and memorizes weapon “combos” to maximize outgoing damage in the shortest amount of time, while in David Goldfarb’s latest project the issue isn’t lead, it’s timing. choreography. Hellsinger’s AI is clunkier than id Software’s recent hits, but that’s reasonably tied to the gameplay because you’re supposed to be mindful of what’s in front of you. think about your next move as you are executing someone.



There are eight hells, each with its own artistic and musical direction.

The difficulty is not in the AI, but in mastering the character’s times

Once that dynamic, that unique signature resonates with you, Metal: Hellsinger has won you over. The campaign is completed in one sitting because it lasts less than a concert (it took just over 5 hours in completing it with all the challenges) and it has the same effect, which is that of the mythical night of debauchery that leaves you tired and euphoric in equal parts. Each of the eight hells you visit has its own artistic direction both visually and sonically, their arenas are well designed and they all have a boss waiting for you in the last section that puts you to the test. So far so good, and I insist that I liked the game a lot; but it is time to start talking about the things that have not squared me so much, that there are some —which is quite normal, go; getting everything right with a new IP is a utopia. Let’s say there are small glitches.

For example, I find it a bit strange that you spend 10 minutes getting familiar with the rhythm of each levelonly for you to get to the boss fight and find that the beats they go fast: it completely throws you off, takes you out of place and makes you slack right at the point in the game where thematically you should feel like a fucking hero. One of lime and one of sand, the little point in favor being the fact that although there are only two bosses, the one that is reinvented throughout the campaign (one at the end and another that is repeated in each level) is capable of surprising for good. I also don’t like the fact that the challenges, which logically revolve around the idea of ​​testing your skill and temper, have you go through a loading screen every time you fail. It’s a technical issue, yes, but it’s still a joke that many other games with this feature have worked better.



Each phase ends with the same boss, but this one surprises with fresh mechanics every time.

some of those challengesin fact, they seem a bit lazy because they are essentially the same map and objective but changing some spawns of enemies by elite units that make things more difficult for us. The reward for completing them are character modifiers (you can take two at most) that evolve in the same way, in a staggered way. Did we need more variety? Well no, but the mere fact that this option exists already makes me think of it as a necessity. Something similar happens with the history: It never ends up being particularly interesting (I think the epilogue will prove to be little short of a meme to many) and the moving drawings that describe it rarely feel on par with the overall palette and art direction of the game. Broadly speaking, this is where the problems end. Beyond these occasional frustrations, the truth is that Metal: Hellsinger does things so well that I would be hard pressed not to recommend it to anyone who catches your eye.

I could not conclude the analysis without talking about the song, Sure. The roster of artists invited to lend their voices to each stage is truly legendary: you have Tatiana Shmayluk, Matt Heafy, Mikael Stanne or (my personal favorite) Alissa White-Gluz from Arch Enemy, to name a few; and I sense that they have been given free rein to do what they do best, judging by the tears and screams – without squeals in sight—of, say, Serj Tankian or Randy Blythe himself. A true dream team that the Avengers already wanted, although if we get fussy I would say that I would have appreciated a little extra imagination and creativity in the compositions. They’re all very good, but quite literally I’d say the only one that feels legitimately different is Björn Strid’s (Soilwork) Dissolution. By the way, since it’s original music from Metal: Hellsinger, you can find it and share it online without fear of receiving sanctions from platforms such as YouTube or Twitch.

Fun, energetic and satisfying

Closing the text, I liked Metal: Hellsinger a lot, and I suspect that if you know what you’re coming for, you’ll like it too. There are some design holes that get on your nerves on more than one occasion, but at the end of the day it is an experience that ends in an afternoon, you can repeat as much as you want and it has an amazing soundtrack. I imagine that if one day it receives a sequel, those responsible will want to improve the narrative, the possibilities of interacting with the sandbox and the setting of the challenges, but until then: we’re in luck, metalheads. In recent days, by the way, those responsible have announced that it will be possible import and play our own songs via a future update. Hopefully more cool stuff like this will come for a while.