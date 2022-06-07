Helmut Marko rejected division within Red Bull by Checo Pérez and Max Verstappen

Helmut Marko assured that there is no conflict within Red Bull with Checo Pérez (Photo: Getty Images)

Nowadays Sergio Czech Pérez is experiencing a great moment within the team Red Bull Racing since after his victory in the Monaco Grand Prixapproached the fight for the drivers championship of the 2022 Formula 1 season.

This possibility generated tension within the team because in 2021 Max Verstappen was the one who was crowned champion, so the team’s main bet would be to defend its crown, but the scenario changed now that Czech he is only 15 points away from catching up with Verstappen.

For this reason, within the followers of Formula 1 they considered that drivers could cause tension at Red Bull and split the automotive team. However, Helmut Marko, advisor to Red Bull, pointed out the opposite and was confident of what could happen in the future. In an interview for the portal OE24 Marko denied internal conflicts.

At Red Bull, Checo and Verstappen could compete for the drivers’ championship (Photo: REUTERS/Benoit Tessier)

He assured that the Dutchman is calm, despite the fact that the man from Guadalajara raised his hand to be considered within the team of Red Bull for the Drivers’ Championship, Helmut Marko denied conflicts interns within the team.

“Max stays cool under that. He has enough confidence in himself,” he explained.

And it is that one of the reasons why the Mexican pilot had a brilliant performance in Monaco was due to the contract extension given by Red Bull. Although the official confirmation was given after the race, Helmut Marko shared with RacingNews that the renewal occurred before, a fact that was immediately reflected on the track.

“On Friday (May 27), before the Monaco Grand Prixwe gave him the contract extension. Czech I was more motivated after this. It is very good to have this duo of drivers, we have already recorded five wins this year.”

Christian Horner also spoke about the work that both drivers are doing within Red Bull (Photo: REUTERS/Benoit Tessier)

On the other hand, Christian Horner also spoke about the work that both drivers are doing within Red Bull, which benefits them to dispute the constructors’ championship against Ferrari. In interview with Racing News 365Horner explained that the Monaco Grand Prix it was a display of the teamwork they can have for the rest of the season.

“The two drivers have to work together to beat Ferrari, they had the fastest car in Monaco, at least in qualifying, in the race everything was more unknown. They are great rivals and we have to work as a team to make sure we have our two drivers ahead of theirs.”

At the end of the race at the Monte Carlo circuit on May 29, during the press conference, Czech Pérez hinted that he would not start an internal fight in Red Bull Racingbefore the question of the press to know the reaction of Verstappen for the probable dispute with Czech for the title of champion, the Mexican had an eloquent way of dissuading the tension.

The Mexican assured that he will continue “in love” with Verstappen.

Sergio assured that he will continue “in love” with the Dutchman despite the fact that both would have chances to compete for the drivers’ championship. When one of the press reporters turned to Max and asked if he saw Czech as a potential rival for the title and how such a condition would change their relationship, Verstappen explained:

“I don’t think our relationship will change – if things heat up in the championship – we have a good relationship.”

But when the Dutchman was about to continue with his explanation, he was interrupted by the Mexican pilot, who eloquently and jokingly stated:

“We’ll still be in love, right?”

Quickly the Dutch driver replied: “Absolutely why would I have to change?”. And it is that the closeness between the two has been reinforced with each season, now Czech and Max will continue to compete together until 2024.

