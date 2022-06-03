Helmut Marko supported Checo Pérez inside Red Bull: “He is in the fight to be champion”

Helmut Marko placed Checo Pérez in the hunt for the championship alongside Max Verstappen (Photo: Getty Images)

The triumph of Sergio Pérez in the principality of Monaco has been key to becoming a serious candidate in the Drivers Championship from formula 1especially after the controversial Spanish Grand Prix where Red Bull entered the controversy over an alleged team order to benefit Max Verstappen.

With the 25 points he pocketed Czech in Montecarlo, the Mexican reached 110 units and minimized the distance against the leaders, since He was 6 points behind Leclerc and 15 behind Maxso in a possible combination of results he could take the lead in the championship in a single race.

In this sense, the great doubt around Red Bull Racing it is in if there will be team decisions to favor the current champion and leader of the classification. First was Christian Horner who denied this assumption and now was Helmut Markothe team’s controversial adviser, who backed Czech Pérez in the fight for the title.

Helmut Marko serves as Christian Horner’s right-hand man in decision-making within Red Bull Racing (Photo: REUTERS/Christian Bruna)

“Sergio is only 15 points behind Max and, therefore, he is fully involved in the fight to be world champion”, he explained in an interview with Sport1as he stressed that for Red Bull it does not matter which driver is crowned at the end of the year, as long as they achieve it together with the Constructors Championship.

It should be remembered that in the 2021 season, when Max Verstappen was crowned champion in the last race of the season, Mercedes He took his eighth consecutive constructors’ title, which awards a large compensatory sum of money, for what he paints as the great objective of Red Bull to 2022.

“We are not talking about Sergio Pérez Racing o Max Verstappen Racing, but from Red Bull Racing. Both drivers work for the team and it is their responsibility to do so. For them It is important that they realize that the team’s ambitions are greater than their individual ones.”, Horner added, so they made it clear that they will not seek to favor either of the two.

Helmut Marko is one of the team members with the most feedback to his drivers and also the most direct before the media (Photo: REUTERS/Brian Snyder)

These words were in accordance with what he expressed Horner for Motorsport.com a couple of days ago, when he stated that at Red Bull: “We don’t care which of the two is world champion (…) whether it’s Max or Czech, both are Red Bull drivers and both have the same opportunity“, he pointed out.

Although the team boss accepted that it is a long season and the two will have their natural ups and downs, he did not hide his joy at having the drivers fighting for the top of the standings together with the powerful drivers of Ferrari, with whom the main fight is.

This debate was joined by the former pilot and analyst in Sky Sports Ralph Schumacherwho explained that Verstappen would have to learn some things from Sergio Pérezespecially after the Monaco GP:

Sergio Pérez won the Monaco GP and beat Carlos Sainz, Max Verstappen and Charles Leclerc (Photo: REUTERS/Benoit Tessier)

“Max should take this as an opportunity to learn a few things from his teammate.. The new vehicle concept suits Sergio more. As a driver who is very good at protecting the tyres, he can get more out of the car,” declared the legend’s brother Michael Schumacher.

In this way the internal dispute of Red Bull to define a possible candidate for the title, because prior to the Azerbaijan GPanother circuit that suits Sergio well, everything seems to indicate that there will be a sporting fight between Max and Checo on the track when the race demands it.

