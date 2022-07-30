Helmut Marko threw a new dart at Pérez: “The gap with Verstappen is too big”

Helmut Marko threw a new dart at Sergio Pérez: “The gap with Verstappen is too big” (Photos: gettyimages)

In the framework of Hungarian Grand Prixthe protagonists of Red Bull have taken the microphones to talk about the current situation of the team, its performance and what is expected for this weekend, but with the name of Czech Pérez as one of the active topics around the weekend, mainly because it is involved in its worst moment of the year.

Sergio arrives at the Hungaroring after a failure in France, where he lost against both Mercedes and was left off the podium four laps from the end, but also in the last four races he has accumulated two retirements, which have left him 70 points away from Max Verstappenso its performance has been questioned again.

The Mexican has been emphatic that he is not comfortable with the latest updates, something that has been reflected in the comparison with his teammate and that has now generated the reaction of Helmut Markothe sports adviser of Red Bullwho questioned whether this problem is something temporary or if it will start to be a trend.

Helmut Marko has been one of the main critics of Checo Pérez during his stay with Red Bull. but also one of those who most recognizes his work when he does it well (Photo: REUTERS / Andres Stapff)

“Now we have to see if this is a trend or just a passing stumbling block (for Checo Pérez), but at the moment it doesn’t look good. The gap with Verstappen is too big for tactical strategies (during the race)”

These were the words expressed by the former Austrian pilot to Sky Sports F1because he did not hide his usual criticism when things go wrong, now in the direction of how Red Bull has been affected by the recent absence of Sergio Perez among the race leaders.

And it is that in France, despite the fact that Sergio scratched the podium until the last laps, the reality is that he was never close Charles Leclerc before his abandonment and was even surpassed by Carlos Sainzwho had started last, so together with his two recent DNF has not collaborated in the fight against Ferrari.

Checo Pérez has no longer looked strong compared to Ferrari and Max Verstappen, as was the case at the start of the 2022 season (Photo: REUTERS/Jennifer Lorenzini)

This situation has been moderately justified by the man from Guadalajara, since he has been emphatic that the updates have distanced him from the performance of the single-seater, for which the director of the team also came out to show his face, Christian Horner.

For the British manager, it is necessary “find a set-up that gives Perez confidence”, according to his latest statements to Sky Sportsfor which he stated that the next update package will probably work for the Mexican.

In said conversation he stated that he has been in communication with Sergio to find solutions and have him back in the fight for the championship, something that begins to be necessary and criticalbecause you can not miss more points if you seek the title at the end of the year.

Christian Horner announced that they will try to help Checo Pérez: “It is clear what he wants from the car”

Reaction from the Bulls after a hot day of #HungarianGP Practice

With half of the season already disputed, Pérez adds 163 units, consequence of six podiums and three fourth places, but with the mark of three withdrawals. The deputy leader is Charles Leclerc con 170 points and leading with an important advantage is Verstappen con 233.

After the test in Hungary, the traditional one-month summer break will take place, during which the drivers have a short vacation before facing the second part of the season; however, the most important developments and modifications to the single-seater continue from the headquarters of each team.

