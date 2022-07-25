Helmut Marko’s mockery of Checo Pérez for the error in the French GP

Helmut Marko mocked Checo Pérez for losing the podium in France (Photo: REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger)

Again Sergio Czech Pérez did not get on the podium. Although she remained within the top three places in the French Grand Prixan error when withdrawing the Virtual Safery Car did not allow him to finish in third place and lost the podium at the hands of George Russellwho passed him a few laps before the end of the competition.

Faced with such a scenario, the Red Bull Racing team gave its opinion on the performance of the Mexican and one of the recognized members who shared his point of view was Helmut Markoadvisor to the team Red Bull. Marko did not miss the opportunity to make funof Czech Pérez; even though it was a mistake that cost them important points in the drivers’ championship, Helmut scoffed at the Mexican.

At the end of the race, in an interview with a German media outlet, the Red Bull adviser assured that Czech did not accelerate when removed Safery Car because “I had drunk tequilas”, so I was “asleep”. The former Formula driver hinted that the teammate Max Verstappen he was distracted due to the consumption of the alcoholic beverage characteristic of Mexican popular culture.

Checo Pérez lost the podium in France for the Virtual Safery Car (Photo: Twitter/ @SChecoPerez)

And it is that when Helmut Marko was asked about what happened to Czech Pérez at that moment, stated the following:

“Checo fell asleep at the restart, it was evident. I don’t know, he maybe he had tequila yesterday”

These statements were collected by the German media sueddeutsche.de, but after the humorous comment, Helmut shared a more serious analysis in which exposed how complicated it became to carry out passes throughout the circuit. Finally, the adviser of the Austrian team lamented the result that the man from Guadalajara added, since the team expected that Czech Pérez will return to the podium.

“Overtaking in this circuit was much more difficult than we expected, it was seen with Mercedescon Ferrari and with us, a pity about the end with Czech”.

Checo Pérez finished fourth in the French GP (Photo: REUTERS/Sarah Meyssonnier)

In addition, the adviser also took the opportunity to talk about his rival Ferrari. Due to the last result they added and the panorama it left for the constructors’ and drivers’ championship, Helmut Marko added that he has noticed the problems that Ferrari has faced, so Red Bull could benefit from their mistakes:

“We have seen some engine problems at Ferrari and with these high temperatures and given the high percentage of the lap driven at full throttle, I think it is risky for them,” he added.

Despite the humor with which Marko took it, for Czech it was a frustrating moment because he was annoyed with the error of the Virtual Safe, which was activated a few laps before the end of the race. What bothered the Mexican the most was the lack of clarity about how long he would last.

Hours later, the FIA (International Automobile Federation) issued an official statement in which he stated that yes there were errors in the VSF due to problems with the softwarebut did not clarify what will happen with Czech or if there will be an impact to George Russellthey only limited themselves to confirming the communication failure.

Checo Pérez remains in third place in the drivers’ championship (Photo: REUTERS/Yara Nardi)

Until now, that’s how it was classification for the championship:

1. Max Verstappen (Red Bull) – 233 puntos.

2. Charles Leclerc (Ferrari) – 170 points.

3. Czech Perez (Red Bull) – 163 points.

While the positions for the constructors championship is maintained as follows:

1. Red Bull Racing – 396 points.

2. Ferrari – 314 points.

3. Mercedes – 270 points.

