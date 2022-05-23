Helmut Marko’s reaction to Checo Pérez’s annoyance with Verstappen at the Spanish GP

Helmut Marko defended Checo Pérez’s annoyance (Photo: REUTERS/Andres Stapff)

The disputed closure of Spanish Grand Prix caused fans of Sergio Czech Pérez they will bother with Red Bull Racing because the Mexican pilot had to allow Max Verstappena teammate, overtook him and took first place in the race despite the fact that Czech he had held the lead throughout the race.

Sergio had to settle for a second place, Well, as soon as he was notified to let Verstappen pass, he showed his annoyance. In the brief conversation that the mechanic of Czech With the pilot, the dissatisfaction of the Mexican runner could be heard.

Before this scene, Helmut Marko, advisor to Red Bull, spoke of what happened. Even though they hurt the good performance of Czech, the team obtained a favorable result for the season and the fight for the drivers’ and constructors’ championship. But he did not detract from what Sergio felt and supported his anger.

Red Bull Racing got a double podium at the Spanish Grand Prix (Photo: REUTERS/Albert Gea)

Helmut Marko assured that the Guadalajara reaction was understandable since he considered that took the stance of a “real driver” of Formula 1for which he applauded the effort although it was something that Sergio did not want and chose to ensure the good of the team and gave up his own interests for those of all Red Bull, Marko assured in an interview with ORF.

“If he hadn’t complained he wouldn’t be a real driver. It is perfectly understandable that he does not respond to the order by saying: ‘Yes, let them pass me without problems’ and that he even greets him from the car taking the step. It is normal”

Besides expressed why it was not appropriate that Czech will be in first place in the Spanish GP because he explained that each pilot had a different strategy, so the man from Jalisco did not have enough to compete with Verstappenaccording to the advisor and chief mechanic of the team of the Red Bull.

Checo finished second in the Spanish GP (Photo: REUTERS/Nacho Doce)

“It was clear that Czech I would not have been able to finish with that set of tires if I wanted to compete with Max”, he sentenced before different Formula 1 media.

And it is that Sergio’s discussion with his Red Bull mechanics was recorded from the car’s radio recordings. A few laps before he finished the race at the Barcelona-Catalunya circuit, the indication Sergio received was: “Checo, Max is coming with a better pace and you will let him pass”.

The indication was given to him when they were going through a series of curves on the racetrack, so the space was given for the Dutchman to position himself at the start of the race. But Sergio was not silent and responded to the order: “I disagree, it’s unfair, but it’s okay”.

Czech let Verstappen take 1st place in Spain (Photo: REUTERS/Albert Gea)

So he proceeded to pull over to see how he fell behind to second place in the race. From that moment the indication was to stay behind Verstappen and thus finish the race. As soon as both drivers crossed the finish line, Sergio once again showed his frustration at having let the possibility of having his first place of the season slip away.

“I’m happy for the team, but we need to talk later”

Were the words with which he requested Czech a space with Helmut Marko o Christian Horner, director de Red Bull, because he wanted to express his reasons for his discomfort during the Spanish Grand Prix. The one who also spoke about what Pérez did was Horner and justified the idea that Max and Sergio did not have the same strategy.

“I have to speak for Czechdid teamwork. They weren’t in the same racethe strategies were different, but they worked together fantastically well”, he expressed for Sky F1.

KEEP READING:

“Get Max out of the way”: tense friction between Checo Pérez and Red Bull during the Spanish GP

F1: Checo Pérez won second place in the Spanish GP and closes another double for Red Bull

Checo Pérez’s memes for having given up 1st place in the Spanish GP