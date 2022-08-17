“Help, I can’t access DAZN”: watching LaLiga has been complicated on the platform in Spain, but they already have a solution

For much of the first half of the first LaLiga Santander match (which was FC Barcelona-Rayo Vallecano) there were DAZN accounts that presented failures. This was the premiere of this platform, which has obtained a large part of the football rights in Spain and the problems have put the platform and its partners in the mouths of many users, as you can see on social networks.

In this panorama, Movistar+ and Orange TV have been the ones that have solved the problem. Specifically, while people were deprived of seeing the start of Barça’s first League match, Movistar+ and Orange informed their subscribers that technical failures to watch the game were the responsibility of DAZN, despite the agreement that exists between these companies.

“Due to technical problems on the DAZN platform unrelated to Movistar, our clients could not activate access to the DAZN platform on devices,” the firm posted on Twitter. DAZN has several ways to solve certain technical problemsas they show on their own website, but they didn’t seem to be useful at the time.

Movistar and Orange to the rescue

Movistar published that “yesterday, due to technical problems on the DAZN platform unrelated to Movistar, our clients could not activate access to the DAZN platform on devices.” Then they explained from the company that because of this, “and to guarantee Movistar customers access to all matches and from any device, the DAZN soccer CHANNELS will also be available on the M+ App.”

In order to access the application you must have a UHD decoder. You can consult all the information about the UHD decoder at this link. Movistar also shared more details of the agreement with DAZN to view the content.

Raven, that is to be able to activate the DAZN La Liga account for free, but we have detected an issue with the registration and maybe it won’t let you. On the other hand, I wanted to apologize to you, you will no longer be able to see it through the fire stick https://t.co/NbVVYrAVSw

All the best – Movistar Spain (@movistar_es) August 14, 2022

In this context, DAZN delivered the signal to Movistar Plus+ and Orange and gave its authorization so that in the matches of the rest of that day were seen directly on those platforms without having to access directly from DAZN.

DAZN Statements

It must be remembered that DAZN broadcasts five exclusive matches per day. At the same time, it has agreements to be part of the Movistar+ and Orange offer, so users who have contracted football with these companies have had to resort to the DAZN channel to watch some matches. Those who watched the content on the decoders had no problems. The failures came when users wanted to view the matches from a mobile phone, for which they needed the DAZN app (after prior registration enabled by both operators), but they could not access it.

As DAZN sources have told Xataka, although these incidents that users have complained about existed, although when they were detected, they offered alternatives, such as enabling an alternative link. They have also pointed out that the problems were not exclusive to Spain, but it was a global incidence. They comment that the objective from now on is to ensure good service, something that they say was achieved yesterday, Monday. days like yesterday Monday. We will have to wait to see how the