Jhunjhunu: Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Lalu Yadav (Lalu YadavConsider the observation of ) by which he had mentioned, 'Bihar (BiharIf there are roads then Hema Malini (Hema Malini)'s cheeks…' That was once in 2005, when Lalu Prasad Yadav was once the middle's UPA (UPA) had been a part of the federal government and had the Ministry of Railways (Railway Minister) had an enormous division. However the dispute about how flat and just right the roads must be, stays the similar as in 2005. 16 years after that observation of Lalu Yadav, as of late a minister of Rajasthan says that the roads are Katrina Kaif (Katrina Kaif) must be like cheeks. The debate came about then and remains to be taking place as of late. However such statements give a glimpse of the mentality of the politicians of the rustic.

Rajendra Singh Gudha, Minister of State for Sainik Welfare within the Ashok Gehlot executive of RajasthanRajendra Singh Gudha) needs that the roads must be like Katrina Kaif's cheeks. The observation is claimed on Tuesday, when the minister was once provide within the Paonkh village of Jhunjhunu within the state beneath the marketing campaign 'Sang with the management villages'. Right here the senior engineer of PWD was once giving them details about the roads. In the meantime, Minister Rajendra Singh Gudha took the mic from SE.

Once he took the mike, the minister mentioned, 'Roads must be made… like Hema Malini's cheeks' Then he minimize himself and mentioned – 'Hema Malini has turn into previous now.' Then the minister began asking the folks provide there, 'Which actress is it as of late? I have no idea the title.' At the query of the minister, the ones provide took the title of Katrina Kaif. After this, Minister Rajendra Singh Gudha mentioned, 'Concentrate SE sir, the roads must be made similar to Katrina Kaif's cheeks.' The folk provide began guffawing at this level of the minister.

Roads like Hema Malini’s cheeks

Politicians had been dreaming for years to make roads just like the cheeks of well-known actress and BJP MP from Mathura Hema Malini. As we now have already discussed, within the 12 months 2005, Lalu Prasad Yadav had mentioned for the roads of Bihar that it will be easy like Hema Malini’s cheeks. After this, within the 12 months 2013, Rajaram Pandey, who was once the then minister in Uttar Pradesh, when put next just right roads with Hema Malini’s cheeks.

Within the 12 months 2019, Madhya Pradesh Minister PC Sharma had given a observation of getting roads like cheeks of BJP chief Kailash Vijayvargiya and roads like Hema Malini’s cheeks within the state. Within the 12 months 2019 itself, Kawasi Lakhma, a minister of Chhattisgarh, had additionally raised an argument by way of creating a observation concerning the development of roads like Hema Malini’s cheeks.