Henry And WINNER’s Song Mino And Kang Seung Yoon To Exhibit Artwork In London Art Fair

The annual START Art Fair at London’s Saatchi Gallery will function paintings by Henry and WINNER members Song Mino and Kang Seung Yoon!

The modern artwork truthful takes place from October 13 to 17, coinciding with Frieze Art Week, and the three stars might be presenting their work, pictures, and restricted editions as a part of the occasion.

Song Mino additionally displayed his artwork on the Saatchi Gallery final fall, and his work might be exhibited on the present this yr. He’ll be presenting his work beneath the identify Ohnim.

His groupmate Kang Seung Yoon is an avid and gifted photographer, who has showcased his work by way of a separate Instagram only for his pictures. He’ll now be revealing his pictures by way of the START Art Fair, whereas utilizing the identify Yoo yeon.

On high of being an artist, actor, producer, and classically-trained musician, Henry can even debut his paintings on the present, utilizing his full identify HENRY LAU. He beforehand painted throughout an look on the range present “Residence Alone.”

Henry shared, “I’m past enthusiastic about displaying my artwork globally at START and for the primary time within the UK on the prestigious Saatchi Gallery throughout a key month within the artwork calendar. It has change into an important a part of my life and I hope that followers new and outdated will get pleasure from seeing it in particular person. Displaying my artwork alongside different Ok-pop stars Ohnim and Yoo yeon can also be very thrilling to me.”

Their paintings might be seen under! The primary piece is Henry’s “Invigorate,” the second is Song Mino (Ohnim)’s “4th First Love,” and the third piece is a photograph by Kang Seung Yoon (Yoo yeon).

Supply (1)