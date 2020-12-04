Henry, BLACKPINK, “Present Me The Money 9” Stars, And More Top Gaon Weekly Charts

Gaon Chart has revealed its chart rankings for the week of November 22 to November 28!

Album Chart

Henry topped this week’s bodily album chart along with his new mini album “Journey,” which debuted at No. 1. BTS’s “BE (Deluxe Version)” stayed robust at No. 2, adopted by MONSTA X’s “Deadly Love” at No. 3. NCT’s “RESONANCE Pt. 1,” which beforehand topped each Gaon’s weekly and month-to-month charts upon its launch in October, reentered the chart at No. 4. Lastly, AB6IX’s “SALUTE” rose to No. 5 for the week.

General Digital Chart

“Present Me the Money 9” rappers Miranni, Munchman, Khundi Panda, and MUSHVENOM’s hit collaboration “VVS” (that includes JUSTHIS and produced by GroovyRoom) shot as much as No. 1 on this week’s total digital chart. BTS claimed the following two spots on the chart, with their long-running hit “Dynamite” at No. 2 and their new title observe “Life Goes On” at No. 3. Jang Beom June’s “Can’t Sleep” got here in at No. 4, and Im Chang Jung’s “Love Ought to Not Be Harsh on You” rounded out the highest 5 for the week.

Obtain Chart

Im Younger Woong swept the highest two spots on this week’s digital obtain chart, claiming No. 1 with “HERO” and No. 2 with “Belief in Me.” BTS’s “Life Goes On” charted at No. 3, adopted by Miranni, Munchman, Khundi Panda, and MUSHVENOM’s “VVS” at No. 4. Lastly, NCT U’s “90’s Love” entered the chart at No. 5.

Streaming Chart

Miranni, Munchman, Khundi Panda, and MUSHVENOM’s “VVS” additionally topped the streaming chart this week, with BTS’s “Dynamite” at No. 2. Jang Beom June’s “Can’t Sleep” held onto its spot at No. 3, Im Chang Jung’s “Love Ought to Not Be Harsh on You” got here in at No. 4, and BTS’s “Life Goes On” rose to No. 5.

Social Chart

BLACKPINK reclaimed No. 1 on Gaon’s Social Chart 2.0 this week, adopted by BTS at No. 2 and Im Younger Woong at No. 3. SM Leisure’s new lady group aespa rose to No. 4 of their second week on the chart, and Yang Joon Il rounded out the highest 5 for the week.

