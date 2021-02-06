Henry Cavill as Superman in ‘Shazam 2’? It’s Not Happening

It’s a hen! It’s a airplane! It’s an web rumor run amok!

Regardless of a number of on-line experiences suggesting in any other case, Henry Cavill is not going to seem as Superman in the upcoming DC Movies undertaking “Shazam! Fury of the Gods,” two sources with direct information of the manufacturing and Cavill’s schedule confirmed to Selection.

It’s straightforward to grasp why rumors that Cavill could be in the “Shazam” sequel could be fast to take flight. Starring Asher Angel as the teenage Billy Batson — who turns into imbued by a wizard with powers that remodel him into the superhero Shazam (performed by Zachary Levi) — the primary movie opened to sturdy opinions and nice word-of-mouth en path to a $366 million world take. “Shazam!” takes place in the bigger cinematic universe established by 2013’s “Man of Metal,” and references Superman all through. Within the last minutes, Shazam even convinces Superman to come back to Billy’s highschool to indicate up a few bullies who had been making life arduous for Billy’s greatest good friend, Freddy (Jack Dylan Grazer). Within the scene, Superman steps into body, however is barely seen from the neck down. He’s performed by stunt performer Ryan Handley.

Whereas trying to deal with the latest rumors of Cavill’s look in the sequel, director David F. Sandberg even famous that at one level, Cavill was speculated to don Superman’s cape and tights in 2019’s “Shazam!”

“Midway by capturing ‘Shazam,’ the plan was nonetheless for Cavill to be in it,” Sandberg tweeted on Friday. It’s additionally why Sandberg says he isn’t commenting on the casting rumors about Cavill: “You possibly can’t be certain about something till it’s occurred.”

Not going to touch upon casting rumors for a number of causes. One being you’ll be able to’t be certain about something till it’s occurred. Midway by capturing Shazam the plan was nonetheless for Cavill to be in it. Scoopers might have scooped that and been proper on the time however mistaken in the top. — David F. Sandberg (@ponysmasher) February 5, 2021

In Could 2020, Selection additionally confirmed that Cavill was set to play a cameo as Superman in an upcoming DC Movies undertaking, and it wasn’t in the HBO Max model of “Justice League” from director Zack Snyder. Cavill even advised Esquire that he had not “given up” the position. “The cape remains to be in the closet,” he mentioned. “There’s quite a bit I’ve to offer for Superman but.”

In response to Selection‘s sources, nonetheless, whereas Cavill could also be returning as Superman in some unspecified time in the future, it received’t be in “Shazam 2.” Shazarnit.