Henry Cavill Could Play Superman Once more, And The Internet Can’t Get Enough

This week has been a completely wild one for the DC Prolonged Universe. As a result of after years of fan campaigning and crowdfunding, The Snyder Minimize of the Justice League will lastly turn into a actuality on the just lately launched streaming service HBO Max someday in 2021. As if that wasn’t thrilling sufficient, it was additionally revealed that Henry Cavill is in talks to lastly return to the function of Superman for the primary time since Justice League hit theaters. This information primarily broke the web, and the response on social media has been A+.