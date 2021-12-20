Henry Cavill keeps proposing video games to star in: now Red Dead Redemption 2

The British actor once again shows his passion for the industry and asks for a Rockstar western movie.

With the premiere of the second season of The Witcher, Henry Cavill has starred in several interviews where he has once again revealed his passion for video games, and also about starring in some adaptations based on them. Thus, a few days ago he let himself be loved by the Mass Effect show in apparent production for Amazon, and now he has shown his desire for a movie de Red Dead Redemption 2.

I’ve started playing RDR 2, and I’m really enjoying itHenry Cavill“Hmmm … wow, that’s really good [pregunta]. It’s a bit difficult because you’re linking a franchise to a company, and that complicates things, so I don’t want to get into a corner on that issue, but there are a lot of games out there … I’ve actually started playing Red Dead Redemption 2 – I know I’m a little late- but I started it and I’m really enjoying it. So I think something like that would be fun to turn it into a movie, “replied the British actor when asked by GamesReactor about which license he would like to see Netflix brought to the small screen with him as the protagonist.

But at the moment his plans go through The Witcher, with a third season more than possible, as well as the filming of several films. He has also recently shown his interest in being Superman again, although there is nothing official at the moment.

As for RDR 2, the adventure has sold 38 million copies confirming itself as a new success for Rockstar’s coffers. Released in 2018, it proposed players to experience an adventure in the Wild West of the late 19th century. If you want to know more, do not hesitate to read the analysis of Red Dead Redemption 2 where Álvaro Castellano valued it as an absolutely amazing video game in every way

