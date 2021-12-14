Henry Cavill lets himself be loved for the Mass of Effect series, but asks for a faithful adaptation

The British actor continues to confirm his passion for video games during the promotional tour of The Witcher.

For a few months a possible adaptation to the small screen of the Mass Effect universe has been rumored. At the moment there is nothing firm, but there is a clear pretender to the position of protagonist, Henry Cavill. So at least the British actor has allowed himself to be loved in a recent interview, although setting his conditions.

“I would very much like [estar en la serie], but it depends on what they want to do“he replied in a chat with GamesRadar.” The adaptations can be more or less faithful. When I like a product, I prefer that the adaptation changes the original material as little as possible, so it depends, “added the one also in charge of giving life to Geralt of Rivia in the The Witcher series distributed by Netflix.

I didn’t play Andromeda. I was too busyHenry CavillIt is not clear if this answer suggests some first conversations about the role, ensuring that he will only sign for the series if they assure him of a respectful product with the much-loved role-playing, action and science fiction saga signed by BioWare and EA. In fact, in the interview Henry Cavill claimed to be passionate about video games. “I didn’t play Andromeda. I tried, but at the time I was too busy. But I loved them [los tres primeros]. They were really brilliant. They would be perfect for a movie or television series, “added the actor.

A possible Mass Effect adaptation was advanced by Henry Cavill himself several months ago, when a photo on his Instagram hinted at a possible Mass Effect script. More recently, Amazon’s interest in developing a Mass Effect TV series was reported, although there is nothing official at the moment.

Mass Effect will return to video games soon, with a new installment already in development and a remastering released in the spring. As for Henry Cavill, this December 17 We can see it in the second season of The Witcher.

More on: Mass Effect, Film and Video Games and Henry Cavill.