Henry Cavill Reportedly Gearing Up To Return As Superman

To me, it feels like Superman is being positioned in an analogous method as The Hulk is within the Marvel Cinematic Universe, i.e. he’s a superhero who pops up in different characters’ motion pictures, however we gained’t lead his personal journey once more. It’s potential that would change down the road and Warner Bros will determine to develop Man of Metal 2 once more, however for now, no less than we all know that there’s an effort to carry again Cavill’s Superman, even when he’s at middle stage once more.