Henry Cavill shares plans for future as Superman

Henry Cavill isn’t prepared to hold up his Superman cape simply but – in reality, he plans to proceed fixing crime as the legendary superhero within the foreseeable future.

Talking in an interview for Selection‘s Actors on Actors sequence, Cavill informed Patrick Stewart that he hopes to proceed enjoying Superman “in years to return”.

“I’ve all the time been a fan of Superman,” mentioned 37-year-old Cavill. “With a personality like that, you carry the mantle with you off set. And it turns into a part of your public illustration. While you meet kids, kids don’t essentially see me as Henry Cavill, however they could see Superman, and there’s a accountability which comes with that.”

“As a result of it’s such an exquisite character, it’s really a accountability I’m pleased to have, and I hope that I get to play extra of Superman in years to return,” he added.

The feedback observe final month report that Henry Cavill is in talks to reprise his function as Superman in a Warner Bros DC Universe ensemble movie.

Superman’s solo movie, 2013’s Man of Metal, was Cavill’s first outing as the superhero character, and as Warner Bros reportedly has no plans for a sequel, it may very well be his final Superman-focused movie.

