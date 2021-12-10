Henry Cavill talks about Warhammer and International of Warcraft in a arguable interview: “You are making me seem like a freak”

2021 and nearly 2022. At this level, the sector will have to have greater than conquer and assumed the affection for video video games, motion pictures and sequence, board video games … What till a couple of years in the past used to be known as with disparaging touches like “geek tradition.” On the other hand, this isn’t the case. The actor Henry Cavill (Superman and Geralt de Rivia) attended an interview to advertise the Temporada 2 de The Witcher and had a fairly uncomfortable revel in when requested about his fondness for Warhammer y International of Warcraft.

The interview happened on “The Granam Norton Display”. The interviewer and presenter started the interview along with his feature funny tone, however the condescension started to achieve flooring and Henry Cavill started to really feel uncomfortable after feedback equivalent to “You wave your nerd flag with satisfaction” The “tu pintas, ¿es International of Warcraft?“

Regardless of the whole thing that strikes geek tradition lately. It’s nonetheless stigmatized. Henry holds up sufficient the condescension of the presenter. percent.twitter.com/ZTOxh7mrnH — Josh McBaker (@McBaker_28) December 6, 2021

Henry Cavill makes his discomfort transparent by means of answering a “You are making me seem like a weirdo“. What is extra, clarifies that it does no longer paint International of Warcraft, however Warhammer. After this, Cavill explains the method that takes from purchasing the figures, going thru portray them after which enjoying with them. The topic is settled with an uncomfortable Cavill pronouncing “It is a laugh, it sounds ridiculous, however it is a laugh“and the presenter answering:”Sure toys! Very humorous“.

Fortuitously, this tale has a cheerful finishing: Tom Holland, who used to be provide on the interview, used to be fast to lift his hand and say “Can I am going play? Sounds nice!“, thus opening up the potential for a fantastic crossover between Cavill and Holland. Will their armies face each and every different? Is it the start of an attractive friendship?

As for The Witcher, Season 2 premieres December 17 on Netflix.