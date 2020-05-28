Henry Cavill to Return as Superman in DC Movie – Variety

Henry Cavill isn’t hanging up his Superman cape simply but. Sources affirm to Variety the “Man of Metal” actor is in talks to return as Clark Kent in an upcoming DC Comics film.

Warner Bros. and Cavill’s reps couldn’t be reached for remark Wednesday.

As well as to Zack Snyder’s Superman origin story “Man of Metal” in 2013, Cavill performed the enduring hero in 2016’s “Batman v Superman” and 2017’s “Justice League.”

Snyder just lately introduced the long-rumored “Snyder Lower” of “Justice League” for HBO Max, although insiders inform Variety Cavill wouldn’t be suiting up for the director’s lower, however moderately a cameo in considered one of DC’s upcoming movies, which embody “Aquaman 2,” “The Suicide Squad” and “The Batman.”

In a Mens’ Well being’s December cowl story, Cavill revealed he had not given up the position.

“The cape continues to be in the closet,” he stated. “It’s nonetheless mine. I’m not going to sit quietly in the darkish as all of the stuff is happening. I’ve not given up the position. There’s quite a bit I’ve to give for Superman but. Lots of storytelling to do. Lots of actual, true depths to the honesty of the character I would like to get into. I would like to mirror the comedian books. That’s essential to me. There’s a whole lot of justice to be completed for Superman. The standing is: You’ll see.”

The British actor’s most up-to-date big-screen look got here in 2018’s “Mission: Inconceivable — Fallout” alongside Tom Cruise. Cavill presently stars in Netflix’s “The Witcher” and performs the position of Geralt of Rivia. He’s repped by WME, supervisor Dany Garcia of the Garcia Corporations and Gang, Tyre, Ramer and Brown. The information of Cavill approaching to a DC Comics film was first reported by Deadline.