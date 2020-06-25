Henry Cavill Wants to Keep Playing Superman for Years – Variety

If Henry Cavill has his means, he’s not finished enjoying Superman. Since 2013, the British actor has donned the Man of Metal’s tights and cape for three blockbusters — “Man of Metal,” “Batman v Superman: Daybreak of Justice” and “Justice League” — set in Warner. Bros’ DC Universe.

In an interview for Variety‘s Actors on Actors difficulty, Cavill instructed Patrick Stewart that he hopes to proceed enjoying Superman for years to come.

“I’ve at all times been a fan of Superman,” stated Cavill, who’s 37. “With a personality like that, you carry the mantle with you off set. And it turns into a part of your public illustration. Whenever you meet kids, kids don’t essentially see me as Henry Cavill, however they could see Superman, and there’s a duty which comes with that. As a result of it’s such a beautiful character, it’s truly a duty I’m glad to have, and I hope that I get to play extra of Superman in years to come.”

Cavill didn’t specify how he’d play Superman in future movies. A narrative in Deadline final month reported that he was in talks to return to the character, however not essentially in a stand-alone movie.

“My life has modified dramatically due to it,” Cavill stated. “And it has given me loads of alternative for roles, and yeah, it’s been a kind of characters which modified the whole course of my profession. I’m extremely grateful for it, and it’s additionally taught me so much about myself.”

Stewart requested Cavill to elaborate.

“He’s so good, he’s so variety, and once you begin to examine your self to him, since you’re enjoying him, you begin to actually look inwards,” Cavill stated. “You say, ‘Am I a great particular person? Can I be a adequate particular person to play Superman?’ And if you happen to ever hear a whisper in there which is like, ‘Hmm, maintain on a second. Possibly not,” then you definitely alter it, and also you be sure you are a greater particular person. I feel that’s all we are able to do in life.”

